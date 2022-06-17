The Courier

Sebastopol Vikings' tough State League 3 North-West stretch continues with Westvale clash

Edward Holland
Edward Holland
June 17 2022 - 9:30am
Liam Dawson (left) and Lachlan Dawson of the Vikings. Picture: Adam Trafford.

The Sebastopol Vikings return to St Georges Reserve after a 5-0 thumping to Sunbury United, with the unkind fixture meaning the Vikings now look to bounce back against top-of-the-table Westvale on Saturday.

