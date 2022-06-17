The Sebastopol Vikings return to St Georges Reserve after a 5-0 thumping to Sunbury United, with the unkind fixture meaning the Vikings now look to bounce back against top-of-the-table Westvale on Saturday.
Westvale Olympic FC is yet to lose a game this season, boasting a 10-3-0 record to sit seven points clear of second-placed Sunbury in the standings in what looms as a challenging match-up for the second-to-last Vikings.
While Westvale has not lost all season, the Vikings have not won for the last five rounds and find themselves in desperate need of points to avoid relegation from State League 3 North-West.
With the relegation situation still to be confirmed by Football Victoria, it is expected the bottom two sides will be subject to relegation, which is currently Sebastopol and Moonee Ponds, who has only recorded one win so far this season.
Westvale recorded a 3-1 win over Sebastopol in the two sides' round three encounter with Brad Mudzikitri scoring his only goal for the season in the defeat.
The Vikings went on a five-game unbeaten run after the early-season loss to Westvale and will need to replicate a streak like that again to keep their place in State League 3 North-West.
Currently 11th, the Vikings hold a 3-3-7 record along with 12 points, equal to Diamond Valley, but a negative 11 goal differential will likely come back to bite them.
An unlikely upset victory over Westvale would see Sebastopol climb out of the relegation zone depending on other results, but with a game against Diamond Valley in two weeks' time it is certainly not over yet for the Vikings.
Sebastopol host ladder-leading Westvale Olympic FC at St Georges Reserve at 3pm on Saturday.
