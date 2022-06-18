The southern hemisphere's largest Chinese cultural library has officially opened in Ballarat.
Located in an historic building at 200 Sturt Street, the library will house more than 250,000 books, manuscripts and other cultural documents.
Xin Jin Shan Chinese Language and Culture School chairman Haoliang Sun purchased the property for the school's library, which was previously located at Mount Waverley. XJS has schools across Melbourne.
Mr Sun bought the building to give back to the Ballarat community.
Ballarat Chinese-Australian Cultural Society vice-president Charles Zhang said school groups, multicultural groups, researchers, artists and residents would be able to use the building free-of-charge.
He said at the Ballarat site, the library would be expanded into a centre for the Chinese cultural studies.
"It's a multifunction, multipurpose library. It is not a traditional library," Mr Zhang said.
"I think the library can make a really great contribution to Ballarat, not only for professionals who want to do research, but people who just want to read a book or school children for their education."
Mr Zhang said the library would become a central point for interstate and international travellers, and Chinese artists would be invited to display their work.
He said the reason for moving the Chinese library to Ballarat was due to the city's rich Chinese culture during the gold rush.
Many Chinese miners stayed in Ballarat, became a part of society and "many generations became a part of Australia," Mr Zhang said.
"We are part of Ballarat, we want to make a contribution to Ballarat and want to do something for the Ballarat community and for the Chinese as well."
Meanwhile, the Ballarat Trades Hall is hosting 'Journeys We Are On', a contemporary art exhibition of Chinese-Australian artists displaying stories of Ballarat.
The exhibition features a 15-metre-long traditional Chinese scroll drawing and paintings from Archibald prize finalist Hong Fu.
It will be held on Saturday 10am to 8pm and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.
