An after care service delivered in Ballarat for people who have experienced a suicidal crisis has shown to be successful in the critical period after an attempt.
The Way Back Support Service was developed by Beyond Blue and was rolled out in Ballarat in August 2020 as part of the national expansion of the program.
Now, an independent interim report evaluating the service has shown it helped to restore a sense of hope for people in recovery, significantly reducing a person's psychological distress by 30 per cent and suicidal ideation by 63 per cent.
Ballarat Suicide Awareness Network lead and prevention advocate Des Hudson said it was welcome news in the region.
"For those that make an attempt, we need to make sure we have the best possible service for those that are facing crisis and immediate threats, and our hospital system is extremely busy, where there are extra services that can be provided - that's certainly welcomed," he said.
"We want people to be able to reach out to talk about issues when they're not okay and then to absolutely have that critical intervention when it's timely."
Ballarat's male suicide rate sits almost 30 per cent higher than the national average.
In data released earlier this month in the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare's annual Mortality Over Regions and Time (MORT) report, over the five years from 2016 to 2020, 65 Ballarat men ended their lives, making it the eighth most common cause of death among men in the city.
For women it did not factor in the top 20 causes of death.
Mr Hudson said it was difficult to pin down specific factors that contribute higher rates of suicide in Ballarat because every person's situation was different.
"Situations are all different for the individual as to what gets people to that moment in their life, in regional areas we're often under done in terms of our city counterparts that do have opportunities to engage with a lot more services," he said.
According to Beyond Blue, each year 65,000 Australians attempt suicide and one quarter of people who attempt suicide will reattempt - with the time period of significant risk being the following 24 hours, one week and up to three months after.
Ballarat is one of four locations in regional Victoria where the service is delivered by Wellways.
Following a person's discharge from hospital after an attempt, a Wellways contact gets in touch - and stays in touch - over the next three months, face-to-face, over the phone or by email.
Under the service, people are helped with following their safety plan, staying connected to their networks and other services, and given general encouragement and support.
Too often, without aftercare, many people who try to take their own life return to the same difficult life circumstances that contributed to their distress. Quite often, they don't engage with any mental health services at all.- Dr Grant Blashki, Beyond Blue.
Beyond Blue Lead Clinical Adviser Dr Grant Blashki said it was a critical period for care.
"After a suicidal crisis there is often of mix powerful feelings, shame, embarrassment, and sense of letting people down," he said.
"Too often, without aftercare, many people who try to take their own life return to the same difficult life circumstances that contributed to their distress. Quite often, they don't engage with any mental health services at all."
Under the service, the level of support will be tailored to a person's individual needs - a one-on-one approach which Dr Blashki said people feel is valuable to their recovery.
"What they have told us is the connection with their support coordinator and the care and concern generated by this relationship during a desperate time of their life helps to reduce feelings of hopelessness and suicidality," he said.
"These relationships are built on empathic, personalised follow-up that makes people feel seen, heard and supported to use their own strengths in their recovery."
The final report evaluating the service will be available in December 2022.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Beyond Blue 1300 224 636 or beyondblue.org.au.
