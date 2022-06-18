The top six of the Ballarat Football Netball League has been given a shake-up after a hectic round nine that saw a one-point, a deciding kick after the final siren, and a dominant nine-goal haul.
In a must-win affair, Ballarat leapfrogged Sebastopol into second place, four points clear of its chasers, with an impressive come-from-behind display.
Advertisement
The Burra led at every break before a dogged Swans found their fight in a 4.2 (26) to 3.3 (21) final term to notch a one-point win.
Nicholas Weightman was named Ballarat's best with another influential performance across half-back, while Andrew Hooper enjoyed his best return of the season with five goals.
The result sees Sebastopol slip to third, only above East Point by 2.77 per cent after the Roos' big win against Darley.
Ballarat has the bye next weekend before returning in round 10 to play Sunbury. Sebastopol hosts Bacchus Marsh.
Ballarat 12.12 (84) to Sebastopol 12.9 (81)
When the occasion demanded, East Point's star man Jordan Johnston stood up, kicking nine goals to lead his side to a 33-point win against fellow finals hopeful Darley.
Brother Matt Johnston was equally impressive, playing Devils counterpart Brett Bewley out of the game in a sefless yet still productive tagging role.
Darley enjoyed the early ascendancy with the chance to move to third on the line.
Nick Rodda (five goals) was a thorn in the hosts' side as the Devils wrestled their way to a five-point lead at the break.
The Devils kicked two to start the third term and enjoyed a 16-point lead midway through the quarter before the tide turned.
East Point kicked five goals in the final 10 minutes of the quarter to take a seven-point lead into the final charge.
A Rodda qoal cut the margin to one after the re-start before Matt Johnston sunk the visitors' hopes with a pin-point effort from the boundary line.
Four more would follow to sink the Devils to sixth on the ladder and become one of four clubs four points behind the fourth-placed Roos.
East Point 15.9 (99) d Darley 9.12 (66)
Advertisement
Redan's finals hopes are well and truly alive after the Lions joined the logjam on the edge of the top six with a gutsy three-point win against North Ballarat.
In a see-sawing affair it was the Lions who earned an early advantage, restricting the Roosters to three points in the second quarter to take a three-goal lead into the main break.
The hosts' dominance continued into the third quarter, North Ballarat only putting 13 points on the board.
Midfield workhorse Patrick Fitzgibbon was named the Lions' best, while Izaac Grant finished the day with five goals.
North Ballarat threatened to prove old ages true, finding its best football in the final push.
Five goals started the comeback but it the was the Roosters' defensive pressure that sustained it, restricting the Lions to eight points.
Advertisement
In the end, the charge came too late for North Ballarat, who sits fifth, clear of the seventh-placed Redan by just 4.65 per cent.
Redan 11.17 (83) to North Ballarat 12.8 (80)
Melton South has celebrated their first win at C.E Brown Reserve since 2012 in dramatic fashion with Daniel Vasjuta kicking a goal after the final siren to break a 70-all deadlock and secure his side its third win victory for the season.
The Panthers were lethal from the get-go, taking the lead with a perfect 6.0 opening quarter.
Two more accurate terms followed to give the visitors the control, 11.2 (68) to 6.8 (44) at three-quarter time.
Advertisement
Inconsistency has plagued both sides this season and was on full display in a match-swinging final quarter.
The Lakers finally found their groove with a four-goal blitz, pouncing on the visitors' defensive lapses to draw level.
In the end, the Panthers would be saved by the hosts' ill-discipline and a blow a whistle.
Vastuja was held from a marking contest, allowing the Panthers' veteran to walk back, hear the siren go, and slot the winning goal from the edge of the 50.
Melton South 12.4 (76) to Lake Wendouree 10.10 (70)
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.