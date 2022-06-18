Close shaves for Tigers and Emus, Lakies into top eight | CHFL round 9 wrap, results, ladder

Springbank and Skipton each had close escapes in the Central Highlands Football League on Saturday.
The Tigers fell in by five points against Waubra at Waubra to remain unbeaten and on top of the ladder after nine rounds.
Stephen Staunton was the match winner, kicking 10 of Springbank's 12 goals.
Skipton overcame a slow start to run down Buninyong by two points at Buninyong to retain third position.
Dunnstown also came from behind to edge out Bungaree by 16 points.
Learmonth was the big mover on the day - defeating Beaufort by 34 points at Learmonth to jump two positions into the top eight.
Lakies jumped over Waubra and displaced Beaufort from eighth position on percentage.
In another thriller, Ballan had its second win of the season.
The Blues continued the trend of the day in chasing down Creswick by three points at Bacchus Marsh.
In other games Daylesford moved within two games of the top eight win a 30-point win over Carngham-Linton at Daylesford and Gordon bounced back from a sluggish opening to easily account for Clunes by 76 points at Gordon.
Individual highlights:
+ Stephen Staunton (Springbank) 10
+ Damon Folkes (Learmonth) 6 goals
+ Sam Winnard (Daylesford) 6 goals
+ Tyler Trickey (Ballan) 5 goals
+ Adam Toohey (Gordon) 5 goals
+ Marcus Darmody (Newlyn) 5 goals
LADDER
SPRINGBANK 36, 332.8 (-)
GORDON 32, 182.16 (-)
SKIPTON 28 175.82 (-)
DUNNSTOWN 28, 167.91 (+1)
HEPBURN 24, 178.07 (-1)
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 24, 171.73 (-)
BUNGAREE 20, 156.75 (-)
LEARMONTH 16, 96.39 (+2)
Beaufort 16 82.96 (-1)
Waubra 12, 91.97 (-1)
Clunes 12, 80.29 (-)
Daylesford 12, 58.02 (+2)
Buninyong 8, 79.07 (-1)
Newlyn 8, 64.08 (-1)
Ballan 8 34.42 (+1)
Creswick 4, 42.33 (-1)
Carngham-Linton 0, 45.69 (-)
RESULTS
Ballan 9.8 (62) d Creswick 8.11 (59)
Daylesford 18.5 (113) d Carngham-Linton 13.5 (83)
Dunnstown 7.12 (54) d Bungaree 6.2 (38)
Learmonth 11.21 (87) d Beaufort 8.5 (53)
Springbank 12.12 (84) d Waubra 12.7 (79)
Rokewood-Corindhap 12.10 (82) d Newlyn 9.11 (65)
Skipton 9.3 (57) d Buninyong 8.7 (55)
Gordon 18.21 (129) d Clunes 8.5 (53)
ROUND 10
Creswick v Daylesford
Carngham-Linton v Dunnstown
Bungaree v Learmonth
Beaufort v Waubra
Springbank v Newlyn
Rokewood-Corindhap v Buninyong
Skipton v Gordon
Clunes v Hepburn
Ballan bye
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
