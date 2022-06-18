SITTING 5-5 heading into a double-header weekend against two sides lower than them on the ladder, the Ballarat Miners knew they just had to get the job in game one.
Up against the winless Hobart Chargers, the Miners needed a good hit out and to walk away with a 24-point win, was simply a case of job done.
The Miners set up the win with a dominant first quarter. Again it was star Jade Melbourne who led the way, Melbourne had 10 points on the board in just five minutes as she cut a swathe through the starstruck Hobart defense.
But just as she looked set for a career night, suddenly the fouls started adding up as she was benched for much of the first half with three fouls.
But the start she had given her side would prove to be the difference between the sides.
It allowed the Miners to open up a 17-point advantage at the first break and it was a lead then never got any closer than 15 as they cruised home 87-63.
While Melbourne watched on, it was her Opals teammate Zitina Aukuso and Angela Tomkins waged their own war against each other, with Auksuo just shading the Chargers tall.
Away from the two stars, there wasn't a lot to write home about for the Miners game though with the match turning quite ragged after the blistering opening.
Steph Gorman though showed she can be a handful for opposition defenses with 12 points, five assists and incredibly six steals in a solid defensive game while Kristy Rinaldi did what she's done for over 300 games, hitting the threes when needed in a 12-point game.
Coach David Herbert said this would be a big weekend in the context of the season for the team, and he was pleased to get a solid result, despite it being far from perfect.
"We were working on a few things in there tonight, so I was expecting it to get a bit ragged," he said.
"It was a big week to start building the IQ of the group and it's those things that will help us as we progress through the rest of the season from here.
"We saw a little bit of zone defense, there's a few bits and pieces we are trying offensively, when we shift the ball and work as a team we are very difficult to play against, but when it gets stuck in people's hands or we are taking early threes, if they go in, it looks great, but when they miss, we need to find other things to work."
Herbert said he was happy with the start of the match.
"They've got some quality players and we certainly have a high level of respect for them, they really pushed Bendigo, so we were determined to come out with a positive start.
"We were fortunate we were able to rest a few people in the second half as well and some of the kids got to a play a bit more which was good, so hopefully there's some positive things for us going into Dandenong tomorrow."
SCOREBOARD
Ballarat Miners 87 (Z. Aokuso 26, J. Melbourne 23, S. Gorman 12, K. Rinaldi 12) def Hobart Chargers 63 (A. Tompkins 20, S. Thompson 20)
