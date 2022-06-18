It took nine rounds of Central Highlands Netball League action but the agonising wait finally came to an end for Ballan on Saturday, recording an 11-goal victory over Creswick at Ballan.
The Blues came into the Creswick clash with seven losses and a draw to their name, with the loser set to fall to last place in the standings.
A 40-29 victory meant the then-16th placed Ballan rose to 15th as the winless Creswick dropped to the bottom.
The Blues will follow up their drought-breaking win, their first in over two years, with another four points in round 10 when they enjoy a week's rest, before returning to action against Daylesford.
Daylesford snapped a five-game losing streak with a 51-29 win over Carngham-Linton, keeping the door slightly open for a late finals push.
Gordon jumped from ninth to sixth with a crucial 21-goal victory over Clunes, who now fall to 13th, as the Eagles boast a four-point advantage over ninth-placed Newlyn.
Clunes will likely bounce back in round 10 when it hosts winless Hepburn, which finally climbed off the bottom of the standings after having the bye on the weekend.
Bungaree claimed an important win over Dunnstown in a one-goal thriller at Dunnstown on Saturday.
The 10th-placed Towners are left in desperate need of results towards the end of the season, while the Demons solidify themselves as a top-eight side ahead of a big test against Learmonth.
The Lakies added another twist to the Central Highlands Netball League season, swapping places with Beaufort after a clinical 14-goal win moved them back into the top four with both sides sharing 28 points through nine rounds.
Above Learmonth and Beaufort remains undefeated Buninyong and Springbank, which cruised to easy victories on Saturday with Buninyong defeating Skipton 73-26 and Springbank claiming a 41-goal win over Waubra.
Finals certainties are beginning to flex their muscle nine rounds into the season while the battle continues to heat up amongst the fringe top-eight teams.
A GRADE
Bungaree 44 d Dunnstown 43
Springbank 61 d Waubra 20
Daylesford 51 d Carngham-Linton 29
Ballan 40 d Creswick 29
Rokewood-Corindhap 50 d Newlyn 43
Gordon 48 d Clunes 27
Learmonth 52 d Beaufort 38
Buninyong 73 d Skipton 26
LADDER: BUNINYONG 36, 303.90; SPRINGBANK 36, 235.95; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 32, 175.37; LEARMONTH 28, 171.85; BEAUFORT 28, 132.59; GORDON 24, 114.49; BUNGAREE 24, 110.65; SKIPTON 24, 103.51; Newlyn 20, 122.54; Dunnstown 12, 105.71; Daylesford 12, 78.51; Carngham-Linton 12, 68.07; Clunes 12, 66.38; Waubra 8, 41.80; Ballan 6, 53.35; Hepburn 6, 35.90; Creswick 4, 53.01
B GRADE
Bungaree 38 d Dunnstown 37
Springbank 29 drew with Waubra 29
Daylesford 51 d Carngham-Linton 29
Ballan 48 d Creswick 21
Newlyn 36 d Rokewood-Corindhap 36
Gordon 40 d Clunes 33
Learmonth 38 d Beaufort 22
Buninyong 52 d Skipton 12
LADDER: BUNINYONG 36, 256.80; BUNGAREE 36, 201.74; LEARMONTH 32, 180.63; GORDON 28, 187.89; SPRINGBANK 22, 124; BALLAN 20, 125.59; CLUNES 20, 125.10; BEAUFORT 20, 112.37; Dunnstown 20, 111.36; Carngham-Linton 20, 89.03; Skipton 18, 84.03; Newlyn 16, 100.85; Waubra 12, 80.23; Rokewood-Corindhap 12, 79.64; Hepburn 8, 13.69; Creswick 4, 52.94; Daylesford 0 26.65
C GRADE
Bungaree 36 d Dunnstown 28
Springbank 39 d Waubra 28
Carngham-Linton 29 d Daylesford 20
Ballan 54 d Creswick 13
Newlyn 32 d Rokewood-Corindhap 26
Clunes 43 d Gordon 32
Learmonth 32 d Beaufort 25
Buninyong 73 d Skipton 21
LADDER: BUNINYONG 36, 244.44; SPRINGBANK 36, 206.92; BUNGAREE 32, 165.71; NEWLYN 32, 141.18; BALLAN 28, 160.12; CLUNES 20, 123.72; BEAUFORT 20, 109.68; LEARMONTH 20, 108.73; Gordon 20, 90.65; Rokewood-Corindhap 16, 114.78; Carngham-Linton 16, 80.88; Dunnstown 16, 79.69; Waubra 12, 72.34; Skipton 8, 55.56; Creswick 4, 49.50; Daylesford 4, 25.39
17/UNDER:
Bungaree 29 d Dunnstown 26
Springbank 30 d Waubra 23
Carngham-Linton 24 d Daylesford 22
Ballan 23 d Creswick 5
Newlyn 40 d Rokewood-Corindhap 10
Clunes 29 d Gordon 15
Learmonth 21 d Beaufort 10
Buninyong 31 d Skipton 26
LADDER: HEPBURN 36, 254.70; BUNGAREE 36, 203.08; BUNINYONG 28, 108.56; SKIPTON 24, 144.13; NEWLYN 24, 135.37; CARNGHAM-LINTON 24, 134.03; LEARMONTH 24, 121.30; CLUNES 20, 167.43; Dunnstown 20, 114.76; Springbank 20, 112.62; Waubra 20, 89.67; Beaufort 12, 58.73; Rokewood-Corindhap 8, 68.49; Daylesford 8, 64.31; Gordon 8, 51.82; Ballan 8, 49.55; Creswick 4, 17.76
15/UNDER
Bungaree 33 d Dunnstown 8
Springbank 28 d Waubra 16
Carngham-Linton 25 d Daylesford 13
Ballan 36 d Creswick 2
Newlyn 42 d Rokewood-Corindhap 8
Gordon 20 d Clunes 9
Learmonth 33 d Beaufort 10
Skipton 31 d Buninyong 9
LADDER: SKIPTON 36, 385.37; HEPBURN 36, 313.76; SPRINGBANK 36, 298.06; BUNGAREE 32, 293.90; GORDON 32, 247.73; CLUNES 28, 231.25; CARNGHAM-LINTON 24, 152.99; LEARMONTH 20, 91.92; Newlyn 16, 101.27; Ballan 12, 85.95; Buninyong 10, 55.84; Rokewood-Corindhap 8, 42.01; Daylesford 8, 40.61; Beaufort 8, 38.24; Waubra 8, 25.56; Dunnstown 6, 41.41; Creswick 4, 6.60
13/UNDER
Dunnstown 15 d Bungaree 10
Waubra 17 d Springbank 17
Carngham-Linton 37 d Daylesford 19
Ballan 14 drew with Creswick 14
Newlyn 17 d Rokewood-Corindhap 12
Gordon 18 d Clunes 15
Learmonth 28 d Beaufort 4
Buninyong 8 d Skipton 7
LADDER: GORDON 36, 250; CARNGHAM-LINTON 32, 267.74; NEWLYN 32, 226.15; SPRINGBANK 28, 222.92; BUNINYONG 28, 104.60; DUNNSTOWN 26, 122.22; SKIPTON 20, 110.42; LEARMONTH 16, 138.30; Clunes 16, 86.61; Bungaree 16, 83.45; Ballan 14, 63.57; Creswick 14, 60.71; Daylesford 12, 101.85; Waubra 12, 80; Rokewood-Corindhap 10, 54.03; Hepburn 8, 23.78; Beaufort 4, 12.44
