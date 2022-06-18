The Courier

Ballan's drought ends, Lakies back in top four | Central Highlands Netball League Rd 9 Wrap

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated June 19 2022 - 3:26am, first published June 18 2022 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
READY TO MOVE: Shanae Haintz helped continue Buninyong's unbeaten run. Picture: Luke Hemer.

It took nine rounds of Central Highlands Netball League action but the agonising wait finally came to an end for Ballan on Saturday, recording an 11-goal victory over Creswick at Ballan.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.