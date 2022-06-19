The Greater Western Victoria Rebels claimed the most important four points of their NAB League season on Saturday with a dominant 25-point win over the second-placed Oakleigh Chargers.
The Rebels were challenged early, trailing by 10 points at quarter time despite kicking the opening two goals just four minutes into the contest, but a blistering second quarter created a 29-point swing heading into half time.
Both sides were without key players due to other commitments with the Rebels missing Jamieson Ballantyne, Beau Tedcastle and Charlie Molan, as well as losing Flynn Loader in the opening minutes.
Brady Wright had his best game up forward with a flawless six-goal haul as Aaron Cadman also contributed with four of his own in the Rebels 13.8 (86) to 8.13 (61) win.
Rebels coach David Loader spoke highly of Wright's performance.
"He managed to get on the end of a few and I thought he looked very impressive," Loader said.
"It was great to see him get some reward for his effort, he played some really good footy on Saturday."
The Rebels held Oakleigh goalless in the third quarter as they added three goals to reach a game-high 36-point lead at three quarter time, allowing Loader the opportunity to swing the magnets around in the final term.
"When we got to 30 points in front we took Hugh Bond out of the middle and played him across half back," Loader said.
"We moved Felix Fogaty behind the ball and threw some others around which gave us a lot of information and we were still able to win the game."
Alex Molan led the Rebels midfielders with 23 disposals while Hugh Bond continued his incredible form with 14 tackles and a goal to his name.
The eighth-placed Rebels will be without key players Aaron Cadman, Felix Fogaty, James Van Es and Hugh Bond for their round 11 clash against the Northern Knights, with the four young guns set to represent Vic Country in the 2022 AFL Under-18 Championships.
GWV 2.0 7.5 10.7 13.8 (86)
OAKL 3.2 4.4 4.7 8.13 (61)
Goals: B.Wright 6, A.Cadman 4, H.Bond 1, H.Sinnott, L.Charleson
