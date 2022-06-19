They say the sign of a good side is its ability to win from anywhere, and Ballarat proved the adage true once again, coming from behind to beat top-half neighbour Sebastopol and move four points clear in second place on the ladder.
The Swans trailed at every break and lost a lead midway through the final quarter before rallying to record a three-point win against the third-placed Burra.
Of Ballarat's six wins this season, three times it has trailed at the start of the fourth quarter.
"It gives me confidence in the boys, but it doesn't give me confidence in my heart," Swans coach Joe Carmody joked.
"Winning an easy one would be nice. But, it does give me faith in the boys to come back from different positions if we stick to what we know, and you can't but that.
"The players have been fantastic in that regard, and they take it upon themselves to pick themselves up and get themselves over the line."
Nick Weightman was named the Swans' best with another lion-hearted effort across half-back, while Andrew Hooper enjoyed his best return for the season with five goals.
Ballarat was forced away from its preferred outside run, with Sebastopol's midfield workhorses dominating the trenches to build a 15-point lead at the first break.
"Sebastopol's pressure was really good for most of the game, and we struggled to cope with that, and they probably could've been further in front at quarter-time," Carmody said.
"But we hung in there in terms of our contested ball. That kept us in the game, and in the end, we just had more forward half presence, and from that, we were able to score more often.
"We made it about territory, and to be able to win a different way was really pleasing."
For the Burra, Jed Hill impressed, bagging four goals, while captain Tony Lockyer chipped in with three, having been thrown into the forward line after suffering an ankle injury during the game.
The Swans didn't escape without a few niggles of their own, but Carmody expected the upcoming bye to help his wounded charges.
Sebastopol hosts Bacchus Marsh in round 10.
BALLARAT 1.2 4.7 8.10 12.12 (84)
SEBASTOPOL 3.5 7.5 9.6 12.9 (81)
GOALS - Ballarat: Andrew Hooper 5, Lachlan Dawson 2, Josh Gibson 2, Paddy Simpson 2, Sam James. Sebastopol: Jed Hill 4, Tony Lockyer 3, Adam Forbes, Toby Hutt, James Keeble, Michael Powell, Liam Stow
BEST - Ballarat: Nicholas Weightman, Andrew Hooper, Rhys Perry, William Liston, Will Garner, Sam James. Sebastopol: Jed Hill, Liam Stow, Dean Robertson, James Keeble, Benjamin Trew, Bailey Veale
At the start of the Ballarat Football Netball League season, Redan coach Jarrett Giampaolo was pragmatic about what lay ahead.
Huge off-season departures, a host of under-17 players thrust into the senior ranks, and an overhaul of his side's brand of play were all good reasons why.
Now, at the season's halfway point, the Lions have announced their finals intentions, joining a four-club group on the edge of the top-six with a gutsy three-point win against North Ballarat.
The upset was just part of a crazy round nine, which also saw a winning goal after the final siren, a tense three-point win for Ballarat over Sebastopol, and a nine-goal Jordan Johnston masterclass.
Redan led at every break and kept the Roosters to just three points in the second quarter, with only a late misstep giving the visitors a chance.
North Ballarat lived in the Lions' defensive 50 in the closing minutes, with Jack Riding (four goals) golden chance to kick the winner falling short on the line.
The win, Redan's third in a row, moved it to seventh, equal on points with North Ballarat in fifth.
"It's taken a little bit of time to get on top of it, but our style of play is starting to win us games," Redan coach Jarrett Giampaolo told The Courier last week when announcing his departure at the end of the season.
Top form comes at the right time for the Lions.
Giampaolo's side plays each of the top four sides in the next four rounds, starting with ladder-leader Melton this weekend.
REDAN 5.5 7.12 10.15 11.17 (83)
NORTH BALLARAT 5.3 5.6 7.7 12.8 (80)
GOALS - Redan: Izaac Grant 5, Cooper Athcison, Cooper Craig-Peters, Patrick Fitzgibbon, Lachlan George, Liam Hoy, Clayton Tipiloura. North Ballarat: Jack Riding 4, Fletcher Loader, Harry Loader, Simon McCartin, Riley Polkinghorne, Jamie Quick, Tim Speirs, Fletcher Toose, Liam Wood
BEST - Redan: Patrick Fitzgibbon, Jacob Short, Izaac Grant, Lachlan George, Declan Phillips, Cooper Atchison. North Ballarat: Jack Riding, Brock Leonard, Riley Polkinghorne, Simon McCartin, Cameron Mccallum, Ryan Hobbs
It took something special for Melton South to bag its first win at CE Brown Reserve in eight years.
With the scores level, Daniel Vasjuta, playing his first seniors game of the season and just his second in two years, kicked a goal after the siren to secure his side its third win of the season.
In the dying seconds, the Panthers veteran was held back from a hopeful forward 50 entry.
As he walked to his mark the final siren sounded. A deep breath, a clean strike, and the Panthers veteran had secured his side a thrilling 12.4 (76) to 10.10 (70) win against Lake Wendouree.
The win was also Melton South's first in Ballarat since round three, 2017.
Vasjuta finished the day with three goals, alongside William Thronton-Gielen, while centre half-back Sam Hurst was named the visitors' best.
MELTON SOUTH 6.0 7.1 11.2 12.4 (76)
LAKE WENDOUREE 2.1 4.3 6.8 10.10 (70)
GOALS - Melton South: William Thornton-Gielen 3, Daniel Vasjuta 3, Cody Chapman 2, Ben Casley, John Kovarik, Riley Theo, Shaun Wyatt. Lake Wendouree: Rory O'Keefe 3, Scott Carlin 2, Nathan Pring 2, Callum McKay, Bayley Thompson
BEST - Melton South: Sam Hurst, Jarrod Bibby, Daniel Vasjuta, John Kovarik, Cody Chapman, Dylan Jones. Lake Wendouree: Harrison Robertson, Brayden Helyar, Rory O'keefe, Oliver Yeung, Bayley Thompson, Harold Pritchard
East Point spearhead Jordan Johnston has moved to the front of the Tony Lockett Medal race with a nine-goal showing that led his side to a vital 33-point win against fellow finals contender Darley.
Alongside his season-high haul, Johnston finished the day with 22 disposals, six contested marks, and eight marks inside 50.
Brother Matt Johnston was equally impressive, playing Devils counterpart Brett Bewley out of the game in a selfless yet still productive tagging role.
The Roos skipper never left Bewley's side and beat him in disposals (32-24), marks (5-2), and clearances (8-4).
Darley enjoyed the early ascendancy with the chance to move to third on the line.
Nick Rodda (five goals) was a thorn in the hosts' side as the Devils wrestled their way to a five-point lead at the break.
The Devils kicked two to start the third term and enjoyed a 16-point lead midway through the quarter before the tide turned.
East Point kicked five goals in the final 10 minutes of the quarter to take a seven-point lead into the final charge.
A Rodda goal cut the margin to one after the re-start before Matt Johnston sunk the visitors' hopes with a pin-point effort from the boundary line.
Four more would follow to sink the Devils to sixth on the ladder and become one of four clubs four points behind the fourth-placed Roos.
Darley hosts Lake Wendouree in round 10, while East Point is away to Sunbury.
EAST POINT 3.0 5.3 10.5 15.9 (99)
DARLEY 4.4 5.8 8.10 9.12 (66)
GOALS - East Point: Jordan Johnston 9, Jack Jeffrey 3, Joe Dodd, Matthew Johnston, Bryson McDougall. Darley: Nick Rodda 5, Jack Bewley, Joel Cadman, Will Johnson, Shane Page
BEST - East Point: Matthew Johnston, Jordan Johnston, Mickitja Rotumah-Onus, Joel Van Meel, Jacob Brown, Jordan Taylor. Darley: Mace Cousins, Nick Rodda, Jake Ancrum, Jack Bewley, Dylan Landt, Shane Page
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
