Some COVID vaccination mandates will be lifted in Victoria this week with other COVID rules also set to change.
From 11.59pm on Friday, June 24, three-dose vaccination mandates for workers will stay in vulnerable settings such as aged care, disability care, healthcare, custodial and emergency services, including police.
But the mandates will be lifted in other sectors including education, food distribution and quarantine accommodation.
Rules requiring others to work from home if not double-dosed will also be scrapped, although workplaces can still set their own vaccination policies.
Positive cases will be allowed to drive members of their household to work or classes and can also leave home to get medical care, a COVID-19 test, or in an emergency, including the risk of harm.
Visitor caps at care facilities will be removed, with residents able to see as many people as they want as long as they return a negative rapid antigen test that day. If a test is unavailable, a person can only be present for limited reasons such as end-of-life visits.
Masks must still be worn on public transport, taxis, ride shares and planes but will no longer be required at airports.
"These orders mean we can keep in place sensible settings to reduce case numbers and hospitalisations through winter, when the risk of transmission is highest, while allowing Victorians to live safely with COVID-19," Minister for Health Martin Foley said.
"Modest changes to our public health measures will keep Victorians protected as we continue to safely lift mandates and support businesses and individuals to begin to manage their own COVID-19 risk."
