After countless volunteer hours of practice and preparation, Ballarat's ballroom stars are ready to take the stage.
Next weekend 10 couples will perform at the Mercure for Ballarat's Dancing With Our Stars to raise money for the Ballarat Foundation.
At the final rehearsal on Sunday, choreographer and principal at The Dance Studio Shelley Ross said "the adrenaline is going to be pumping".
"It's really exciting because I know how great all those stars are going to feel on the night. I know what's going to happen and they're just going to be so excited," she said.
Dancers have been training multiple times per week for the past 10 weeks in the lead up to the event.
"It's a full showcase and full show of entertainment, that's what it is for everybody attending the night," Ms Ross said.
Ms Ross said preparation in choosing music and planning routines for the event begun almost as soon as last year's event finished.
She has choreographed 11 dances for the evening, 10 couple routines and one group showstopper.
"There has to be entertaining show music that the audience are hooked into straightaway and then I edit all the music, to find the bits of music that I think are most dynamic and edited all together - and then I choreograph."
Ms Ross encouraged all of Ballarat to get behind the cause.
"Support all the Stars and because all my dancers have given a lot of time," she said.
"I want the whole of Ballarat to get behind the Foundation and support them and donate, donate, donate."
