Sebastopol has rallied for its first win of the season, beating Ballarat by 21 goals to keep its Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade finals hopes alive.
Teenage goalie Adut Manyiel was the difference for the on-the-rise Burra, nailing 53 goals to move her side to seventh on the ladder, level on points with Ballarat in eighth but just two points off the top six.
The win continues an impressive run for Sebastopol, who held the unbeaten Melton South to a 50-50 draw in its last outing.
Melton South was made to fight for its win against Lake Wendouree at the weekend, coming from behind multiple times throughout the game to finish on top, 49-45.
The Panthers' win sets up a blockbuster meeting with North Ballarat this weekend, with the Roosters only two points clear at the top of the ladder.
North Ballarat celebrated a seven-goal win against Redan, while Darley extended its unbeaten run to four matches with a nine-goal win against East Point.
