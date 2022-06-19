The fight against bone marrow failure has received a boost, thanks to one of Ballarat's biggest employers.
A donation of $20,000 was made by MaxiTRANS to Blake's Army, a charity named after Ballarat teen Blake Dridan who suffered a deadly form of Bone Marrow Failure - Severe Aplastic Anaemia - in 2016.
MaxiTRANS executive chairman Greg L'Estrange said it was a great cause.
"We've supported the Blake's army with the initial donation ... we've done some work internally about how do we promote that through all of our dealerships around Australia, so we think it's a good relationship and particularly, it's a great cause."
On Sunday MaxiTRANS hosted a Community Open Day with special guests former St Kilda AFL players Fraser Gehrig and Stephen Milne in support of the Blake's Army partnership.
Mr Gehrig said the donated funds went towards finding a cure and the leadership program run through the charity was a benefit to businesses.
"It's trying to find other companies such as MaxiTRANS to contribute to this great charity that has recently been established," he said.
"Certainly for companies it's a great avenue to receive a lot of benefits through a leadership and training program, so it's not just donating money, but you actually get something out of it as well."
Attendees were able to tour the factory, and enjoy stalls from face painting to the petting zoo.
Mr L'Estrange said the event was part of MaxiTRANS' new owners', Australian Trailer Solutions Group, commitment to regional manufacturing and playing a part in the Ballarat community.
"We acquired the business in September last year and one of the key realms that we want to be in - wherever we operate, we want to be part of the community," he said.
"I don't think we did that as well in the past as we could in Ballarat, so it's about opening up the factory to the community and saying, 'we're here, we'd like to show you what we do, and we'd like to be part of you to be part of that conversation'."
A number of jobs are currently available at MaxiTRANS, and Mr L'Estrange said he would encourage people to apply.
"We are short of staff, so that's showing them there's more opportunity," he said.
"There's a range of different jobs here for a range of different skills."
