Watch all nine goals from a Johnston masterclass | Every BFNL player, every stat

Every Monday, The Courier will exclusively bring you all the statistics and highlights from the Ballarat Football Netball League.
See all the figures from round nine below. Also, watch all nine-goals from East Point forward Jordan Johnston's monster day out against Darley.
The graphics are fully interactive so you can search for specific players, or list the statistics in your preferred format (in order of most kicks, possessions, goals etc).
The statistics will be available to digital subscribers to thecourier.com.au throughout the entire season.
East Point 15.9 (99) d Darley 9.12 (66)
Ballarat 12.12 (84) d Sebastopol 12.9 (81)
Melton South 12.4 (76) d Lake Wendouree 10.10 (70)
Redan 11.17 (83) d North Ballarat 12.8 (80)
Bacchus Marsh 15.8 (98) d Sunbury 6.11 (47)
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
