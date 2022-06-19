The Courier
CHFL round 9 | game-by-game reviews, details

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated June 19 2022 - 7:48am, first published 7:30am
Jack McClure passes the ball off for Skipton. Picture: Luke Hemer

Springbank 6.2 8.5 9.8 12.12 (84)

Waubra 3.2 7.3 11.7 12.7 (79)

Springbank remains unbeaten and on top of the Central Highlands Football League, but only just after being given an almighty fright by Waubra at Waubra on Saturday.

