Springbank remains unbeaten and on top of the Central Highlands Football League, but only just after being given an almighty fright by Waubra at Waubra on Saturday.
The Tigers fell over the line by five points - 12.12 (84) to 12.7 (79).
While it missed out on the premiership points and forcing its way into the top eight, Waubra reinforced finals are on the radar despite a slow start to the season in which it lost games four straight.
Stephen Staunton was the match-winner with a stunning performance in attack.
He kicked 10 goals - the first 10 - of Springbank's 12 majors to get it over the line.
Waubra coach Matt James was left in awe of what Staunton did.
"He was unstoppable. We put a spare in front of him after the first four (goals).
"There was nothing we could do. Some of the marks he took - no one could do anything about it.
"He produced probably the best performance by a forward that I've seen in my five years of coaching."
Springbank coach Andrew Challis said he was extremely proud of the Tigers' effort to the win given the late withdrawals they had to cover, with Todd Finco and Connor Parkin among late outs.
He said being able to get over Waubra with a goal inside two minutes to play had reinforced the depth of the Tigers.
Challis was also full of praise for Staunton.
"It was one of the best performances by a forward I've seen in a while. It was phenomenal."
James said the only thing Waubra did not take out of the game was the four premiership points.
He said allowing Springbank to get out to a five-goal lead into the opening eight minutes had not helped the Roos' cause.
"We dominated for quite a while, but they were too good in the end.
"While we can take a lot out of the game, it was a win we needed to make up for losses to Newlyn and Buninyong losses. That was frustrating."
Geordie Lukich is Waubra's main injury concern out of the match.
Lukich, who went from the ruck to a spare in defence early in an effort to stop Staunton's influence, rolled his ankle in the opening minutes of the last quarter.
James said he was happy with the Roos, but disappointed not to be in front when the final siren sounded.
Springbank was one of three teams to win by less than a goal.
Learmonth jumped into the top eight with a clinical 28-point win over Beaufort at Learmonth on Saturday.
Although Beaufort, which drops out of the top eight, kicked the opening two goals in just three minutes, Learmonth quickly fought back and held control of the contest owing to Damon Folkes' (six goals) strong work up forward.
Learmonth's inaccuracy kept the door open for Beaufort in the fourth quarter, but a late goal to Todd Curran sealed the victory for the Lakies.
Learmonth coach Nicholas Willox was pleased with the win, but knows his side has a lot to work on after Saturday's performance.
"It was a tough battle in the first half, I think Beaufort really pushed us," Willox said.
"We would like to get on top a little bit earlier but we still pressured them enough but we just did not get that full four-quarter effort."
Learmonth's setup behind the ball and rebound from defensive 50 was a class above that of Beaufort's, which has been a focus point for Willox's side this season.
"When we were able to execute our kicks that is when it broke that defensive line and opened it up for us," he said.
"In the first half we got one-on-one contests which led to marks inside 50 and then once Beaufort dropped players back we lowered the eyes instead."
Learmonth ruckman Tom McKechnie played his around-the-ground role to perfection for the Lakies as Will Green (one goal) was dominant in the midfield for Learmonth.
The Lakies' win came with some injury concerns as Willox managed hamstring tightness throughout the game and Learmonth captain Jason Rae appeared to reinjure his arm in his first game back from injury.
Beaufort joint coaches Mitch Jenkins and Brendan Howard each lamented the five-goal run Learmonth had in the first quarter to set up a 23-point lead.
Jenkins said the Crows had just the start they needed with the opening two goals, but unfortunately had been unable to stop the Damon Folkes-inspired charge to the first break.
He said from that point Beaufort was never able to get close enough to get a real run at the home side.
"We adjusted and limited Folkes' opportunities for the rest of the day, but just fell short of being able to launch a real challenge."
Howard, who held down a key defensive role, said pressure up the ground had been instrumental in getting back on par in the contest.
Jenkins and Howard said a willingness to take the game on and take risks, particularly in the second half, had worked well for Beaufort.
Howard said this was a particular focus in the last term.
"We brought more dare, greater intensity around the ball - we need more of that."
He said the frustration though was that they had left until the last quarter when down by four goals to do this and really take the game on.
"We need to do this from the first bounce. when we do, we'll be winning games like this," Howard said.
Jenkins said despite the loss there had been a lot of positives to take out of the game.
"We understand where we're coming from as a group and the direction we're heading in.
"They're a good team - all credit to them - but we showed we can compete well against teams which will finish in the top eight this year."
Beaufort's manin injury concern from the day is Damien Day, who had to be assisted from the ground after spraining an ankle in the second quarter.
Third-placed Skipton chased down Buninyong to salute by two points at Buninyong
The Bombers were in control for a large part of the day, but were unable to hold on and remain with only two wins.
Skipton joint coach Sam Willian kicked the final goal inside the last two minutes to give the Emus the lead and then Jack Peeters took a match-saving mark to deny the Bombers.
The win was essential in keeping Skipton in the top four - a berth which carries a double chance in the finals.
Willian said it had been no surprise to see Buninyong play much better than its record indicated.
He said in the end the Emus had been very lucky to get away with a win.
"We needed to win it and we stole it.
"It gives us some momentum going into next week."
Skipton plays Gordon at Skipton.
"We're going to have to play a lot better. We didn't really show up (on Saturday)."
Willian believes it is the first time Skipton has beaten Buninyong.
"The feeling in the rooms was special."
Jethro Kirby injured a knee for Skipton and concerns are it might be a long-term issue.
Ballan secured its second win of the season at Bacchus Marsh - coming behind to out-last Creswick by three points.
Creswick had a shot for goal after the final siren, but the tight angle proved too much.
This gives the Blues back-to-back wins the same as Newlyn and Buninyong.
Ballan kicked five goals in the last term to get over the line.
Tyler Trickey kicked five for the day for the Blues.
Creswick coach Dean Romeril said the Wickers should have had the game safely in their keeping in the last quarter, but had paid the price for missed opportunities.
"We had five or six shots for goal we should have converted.
"We were the better team for more than three quarters, but they got the breaks late."
Unbeaten Gordon overcame an inaccurate start to overrun Clunes by 76 points at Gordon.
The Eagles went from kicking eight behinds in the opening term to eight goals in the second and it was basically one-way traffic from there.
Gordon joint coach Adam Toohey said it had been a frustrating and wasteful start.
He said defence had been a focus for the day, so they were disappointed with the way they allowed Clunes to get away in the opening term.
"We gave up way too many marks, but then the boys responded.
"We have to be happy with the end result and continue to build from it."
Zac Ryan will be missing from the Gordon midfield for a few weeks after straining a hamstring.
Clunes coach Luke Davidson said he was pleased with the way the Magpies took their chances early.
He said while at the same time Gordon had plenty of opportunities, Clunes' pressure had been good.
Unfortunately for the Magpies, they could not sustain it.
"They're pretty much the yardstick of the competition. We just have to get better for longer, keep it close and hopefully we can steal one."
Rokewood-Corindhap resisted a determined Newlyn by 17 points to retain a hold on sixth position.
As good as it was for the Grasshoppers, the loss dealt another blow to the Cats' fading hopes of playing finals.
Newlyn is still only two games outside the top eight, but sits 14th.
The Cats pushed Rokewood-Corindhap all the way.
Had they been able to make the most of some missed opportunities early in the last quarter, it might have been a much different outcome.
However, the Grasshoppers had the resilience to keep clear and get their sixth win of the season.
Rokewood-Corindhap joint coach Brad Macgowan said it was an important win
He said the move of Aaron Gercovich from defence into the midfield had been influential with his pressure and tackling at stoppages.
He believed it was the work the Grasshoppers had done on winning the contested ball that had been the difference.
"We needed to be hungrier. This area let us down against Waubra. We showed we were more up for the contest right from the start."
Macgowan said having Matt Aikman, Cam Richardson and Leigh Ryall back had also made a difference and given there were seven changes going into the game it augured well for the rest of the season.
Newlyn coach Chris Banwell said he was proud of the way his players had bounced back after a disappointing display against Skipton last round.
"We wanted to make sure we were with them at half-time, with a history of having given up too many first quarter goals (in past games)."
He said while Rokewood-Corindhap led by 17 points at quarter time, the effort was there.
"We had our chances in the last quarter, with more scoring shots.
"We probably had enough to win the game, but unfortunately didn't capitalise.
"We lacked a little bit of polish around goal," Banwell said.
Sandringham VFL-listed Chris Carey was a dominant force as a ruckman for Newlyn.
"His work around the ground was outstanding," Banwell said.
Key forward Marcus Darmody was also prominent with five goals - most of them early in the day.
Cormac Prendergast looks like missing for Newlyn for a while after dislocating a shoulder.
Dunnstown withstood a gritting Bungaree by 16 points to move into fourth position.
Bungaree went to the first break leading by five points.
Dunnstown produced a short burst in the second quarter to take the frontrunning and that is the way it stayed.
Towners coach Glenn Wilkins said he was satisfied to grind out a hard-fought win.
"They brought plenty of heat and pressure, so it was a pleasing outcome."
He said being down on personnel on the day made the victory even better.
Dunnstown lost Connor Tangey (shoulder) in the opening minutes, Travis Parsons (leg) in the second term and then ack Powell (ankle).
"Everyone stood up when they needed to and we managed to hold on."
Wilkins said while they had their chance to increase the final margin, in the end they were happy to get the points.
Bungaree coach Ryan Waight said the Demons had a real crack, sticking with Dunnstown all day.
He pointed to the second quarter as being a turning point in the game getting away from the Demons.
"We just couldn't find a winner up forward. That was probably the difference. They had a bit more prowess up forward."
He said while he could not criticise his side's effort, they had gone to Dunnstown to win and had come up short, so it was disappointing.
``I'm not the kind of guy who deals in honourable losses."
Dunnstown went into the last quarter eight points up.
Bungaree loomed to get within a kick, but Dunnstown was able to ice the game with two goals.
Bungaree lost Noah Browning (shoulder), while Alex Ross (ankle) and Jordan Summers (shoulder) pulled up sore.
The Demons remain in seventh position, a win inside the top weight with a healthy percentage.
Daylesford bagged its third win of the season to edge within one game of the top eight.
Although its percentage is well down, all the Bulldogs can do right now is add to its tally and it did it comfortably enough by 30 points at Daylesford.
Each side made a strong start and it was in the second quarter that the Bulldogs stole a march with four goals to get away by 18 points.
Daylesford coach Hamish Jarrad said the scoreboard made the win look more convincing than it was.
Carngham-Linton took the game right up to the Bulldogs all day.
They looked like shaking off the Saints in the third quarter, but the young visitors were having none of it and remained in striking distance at the last change before finally being shaken off.
"All we can do is keep banking wins and see what happens," Jarrad said.
Sam Winnard presented well in attack for Daylesford with six goals as did Sam o'Brien, who kicked three majors in an even contribution.
Jarrad was Daylesford's main injury worry, straining a hamstring and is now set for several weeks on the sidelines.
Carngham-Linton coach Clayton Scoble said his players had applied themselves really well for four quarters.
"Unfortunately we don't have that cream on top to cap off a game."
He said he was starting to see more from some of his younger players who were "green as grass".
"They're growing and we're working on the little wins (within a game)."
Scoble said ultimately Daylesford's tall timber had been the difference.
"We have no answers for them."
He said was proud of the club as a whole - the way it was embracing the rebuild.
Scoble said regardless of the wins-loss ratio, the process was heading in the right direction.
Carngham-Linton is the only side without a win after nine rounds.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
