After 11 long weeks, Ballarat City FC finally claimed three incredibly valuable NPL3 points with a 4-3 win over Whittlesea Ranges FC on Saturday afternoon.
It was City FC's first win since the two sides last met in round three, with player-manager Michael Trigger's side only managing four draws and six losses since then.
"It was a good performance but more importantly we got the three points," Trigger said.
"We went there with the goal of winning and getting three points and that is what we came home with."
It was Trigger himself who got the ball rolling early for City FC, nailing the opening goal in just the third minute of the clash.
Trigger's early breakthrough sparked a flurry of goals for his side as Pat Karras found the back of the net in the 25th minute and captain Leighton Lauton added the first of his two goals just four minutes later.
"Pat's goal was probably the best of the lot, he beat his man and put in a beautiful left-footed finish," Trigger said.
An injury time goal for Whittlesea meant City FC went into half time with a 3-1 lead, which was quickly trimmed to one after an early second half goal to Whittlesea's Lucas Cuschieri.
Lauton had his side breathing a little easier with a quick two-minute response, scoring his second goal in the 49th minute.
"Leighton added some really good pressure to win the ball back and get himself into a one-on-one with the keeper for a nice finish," Trigger said.
A late goal from Whittlesea kept the door open, but City FC managed to hold on for a much-needed win.
"I felt like we could have won the game more comfortably than we did, it got a little bit nervy at the end," Trigger said.
"The final minutes felt like they went on for an eternity."
City FC now rise to 10th in the standings, one game outside of the bottom-two relegation zone.
"The win was the most important thing and the boys were delighted with it," Trigger said.
"It feels like we finally got reward for our performances."
Springvale's 3-nil defeat to Doveton on Friday night had City FC's weekend off to a flyer, as the White Eagles dropped into the relegation zone and hurt their goal differential, adding another twist towards the end of the season.
The two sides will face each other in three weeks' time, but for now City FC turns its attention to an almighty challenge against top-of-the-table Melbourne City.
Ballarat suffered a 1-nil loss last time out against Melbourne City.
