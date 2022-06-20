The Courier

Ballarat City FC claimed its first NPL3 win in almost three months in a high-scoring affair

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated June 20 2022 - 6:20am, first published 6:00am
LEADER: Leighton Lauton scored two of City FC's four goals on Saturday. Picture: Adam Trafford.

After 11 long weeks, Ballarat City FC finally claimed three incredibly valuable NPL3 points with a 4-3 win over Whittlesea Ranges FC on Saturday afternoon.

