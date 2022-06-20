The Afghan Hazara community in Ballarat will hold a feast in celebration of Refugee Week 2022.
Organiser Abdul Rasuli said the evening was about bringing people from all parts of Ballarat together.
Advertisement
"It's very important that people establish connection, and learn different cultures," he said.
"Connection is very important, if you have good connection with different cultures, you know, people can find jobs, work, you get to know people - it's very important."
Mr Rasuli, 26, is a Afghan Hazara refugee and recalls forming connections as crucial in his own experience coming to Australia.
"We actually had this experience when we first arrived in Australia, we didn't know anyone, it was really tough for us to get jobs and you know, find employment, but since we stayed here, we went to gatherings," he said.
"It helped us to connect with different people and find jobs, we want to stay and do the same thing for the community so other people can gather, organisations can come, so they get to know them and they can find their way, same as we did."
IN THE NEWS:
The evening, supported by the Ballarat Regional Multicultural Council, will see attendees treated to an authentic Afghan dinner.
Mr Rasuli said it was also a chance to raise awareness about the issues refugees face.
"We're trying to raise awareness about people having temporary protection visas ... lots of Afghan people live in limbo in Australia long term, including ourselves," he said.
"People who arrive in Australia, there's a lot of issues that we face, including employment, mental health, identity crisis, family crisis, all sorts of problems.
"The government restricts our rights here ... There's lots of limitations. It's really important that community [understands] what refugees, asylum seekers go through."
Donations are welcome, and will go towards supporting families in Afghanistan living until Taliban rule.
The feast will take place at Pot of Courage, Ballarat East on Tuesday 21 June from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.