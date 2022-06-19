Police say driver fighting for life had no seatbelt

Ballarat police have revealed that a man fighting for life in The Alfred hospital was found not wearing a seatbelt when his car hit a brick wall in Golden Point last week.
The 28-year-old Ballarat driver suffered upper body injuries and was taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital in a serious condition.
He was flown to Melbourne about four hours later.
The brick fence accident was reported at 11.50pm on June 14 on Main Road - close to the corner of Clayton Street.
Ballarat police investigating the incident said the sedan hit a brick pillar in the structure.
A passenger in the car was unhurt.
Police said no charges had been laid to date.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
