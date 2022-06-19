The Courier

Bacchus Marsh SES volunteers rescue lost hikers again

June 19 2022 - 11:45pm
LOST HIKERS: Volunteers search for two lost hikers in the Lerderderg State Park on Sunday night. Picture: Bacchus Marsh SES.

Bacchus Marsh State Emergency Service volunteers have come to the rescue of two hikers, lost after dark in the Lerderderg Gorge.

