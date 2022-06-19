Bacchus Marsh State Emergency Service volunteers have come to the rescue of two hikers, lost after dark in the Lerderderg Gorge.
They've also lashed out at vandals who have made emergency track markers illegible.
Advertisement
The alarm was raised at 5.55pm Sunday - more than half an hour after sunset - to a remote section of the Lerderderg State Park off Swans Road Darley.
Police worked alongside SES volunteers and found the missing pair in a steep area known as Link Track 2.
They were escorted by torchlight back to the car park - and the SES said they were unhurt.
A unit spokesperson said Bacchus Marsh volunteers had been called out every weekend in recent months to lost or injured hikers in the Werribee and Lerderderg gorges.
"While it's great people are getting out and exercising, it's a timely reminder that hiking in unfamiliar areas can be dangerous," he said.
"Be prepared, take a fully charged phone, power bank for recharging, torch, reliable map, warm clothes, water and food with you.
"Another job well done to our dedicated volunteers."
However, the unit is angry about the vandalism of emergency track markers through both parks, saying signs damaged to the point of being illegible could be put lives at risk.
"It's an identifier which can be quoted when somebody needs help in our local gorges," he said.
"It contains a unique number so we know how to get to you quickly (and) also contains directions information if you're lost."
He cited one marker from the Lerderderg State Park that was so covered in graffiti the number was hard to see.
"Please don't graffiti vital emergency markers like this," the spokesperson said.
"Trust us when we say we use them regularly, sometimes in situations when hikers are suffering severe and life threatening injuries.
"It's very frustrating for our rescue crews, police and Parks Victoria."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Advertisement
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.