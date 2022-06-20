Colac and District Football Netball League claimed bragging rights over the Central Highlands Netball League on Sunday with a clean sweep across the three Interleague matches at Selkirk Stadium.
Though the under-13, under-15 and under-17 Central Highlands sides all suffered losses, it was a proud achievement for the 27 players selected for Interleague.
Advertisement
The festivities started with the under-17s at 12.30pm, who lost 21-43, followed by the under-15s who went down 21-44.
Bridget Casey (Ballan) was the stand-out performer for the under-17 side as Meg Stowe (Learmoth) led the way for the under-15s in their 22-goal loss.
The Central Highlands under-13 side lost by 57 goals to Colac in the final match of the afternoon as Caitlin Leonard (Daylesford) earned best-on-court honours in the 6-63 defeat.
Despite the results against a much stronger league, the juniors remained in good spirits after the matches.
Sunday's event against Colac and District Football Netball League signified the end of Interleague for the junior netballers, who also featured in the recent Western Association Championships in Warrnambool.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.