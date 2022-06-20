Can anyone stop this superstar ruck? | BFNL Stars of the Week

There's Daniel Burton and then there's daylight, a close second.
The Bacchus Marsh ruck has extended his dominance over the Ballarat Football Netball League, being crowned the round's best performer for a third time this season.
Advertisement
Burton had a field day in the Cobras' 51-point win against Sunbury during the Queen's Birthday long weekend, finishing with 35 hit outs, 28 disposals and two goals to earn 179 ranking points.
The 2018 Henderson Medallist also had a round-high 17 clearances.
WATCH BURTON'S HIGHLIGHTS BELOW:
Redan young gun Izaac Grant finished a close second on 177 rankings points.
Grant enjoyed his best performance of the season with 32 disposals, 10 clearances and five goals.
Jordan Johnston's nine-goal haul for East Point, as well as a round-high six contested marks, saw him rank third with 165 ranking points.
179 - Daniel Burton (Bacchus Marsh)
177 - Izaac Grant (Redan)
165 - Jordan Johnston (East Point)
158 - Patrick Fitzgibbon (Redan)
147 - Riley Polkinghorne (North Ballarat)
146 - Tyson Lever (Sunbury)
132 - Bailey Veale (Sebastopol)
131 - Matt Johnston (East Point)
130 - Jed Hill (Sebastopol)
126 - William Liston (Ballarat)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.