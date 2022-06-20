The Courier

Damascus students look into their future careers during the college's annual STEAM expo

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated June 21 2022 - 3:11am, first published June 20 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FUTURE: Nurse Barry Flynn and student Isabelle Stout at the Damascus College STEAM Expo. Picture: Luke Hemer

Damascus College year nine students took a look into their possible future careers at the school's annual STEAM expo as representatives from professions in the science, technology, engineering, arts, allied health and maths spheres shared their jobs.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.