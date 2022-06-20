The Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT) has upheld a decision by Golden Plains Shire to reject a permit for a massive two-storey home near the Bunjil Lookout at Maude.
The building proposal was for a 13-hectare site off the Steiglitz Road, on an eastern slope overlooking the Moorabool Valley. Among its features were 'an upper level containing an undercover parking area, entry, four bedrooms, main living area, study/retreat, kitchen, pantry room, laundry, mudroom, and bathrooms.
Advertisement
'An outdoor terrace would extend across the western side of the living area, and a private balcony around the eastern and southern side of the main bedroom. A lower level would contain an undercover parking area, an area for 'show cars' to be displayed, an entertainment room and bar, gym, sauna, and bathroom. An al fresco area with infinity pool would extend across the western side of the entertainment room.'
While a planning officer for the Golden Plains Shire Council initially recommended approving the permit, council rejected the plans on the grounds the house 'will substantially and adversely dominate and interrupt the significant views and landscapes afforded of the Moorabool Valley, particularly when viewed from the Bunjil Lookout; and detract from the valued landscape characteristics of the site's surrounds and wider environs.'
"Council argues that the proximity of the proposed dwelling to the eastern boundary renders it highly visible from this tourist lookout, significantly detracting from the otherwise sweeping, panoramic views of the landscape and in turn, spoiling the visual amenity of the valued rural landscape. The Council takes issue with the siting of the proposed dwelling, its expansive footprint, and double-storey scale," the VCAT report noted.
The applicants for the permit, Selina and Heath Kania, took the matter to VCAT in November last year, arguing Golden Plains Shire had not included the Bunjil Lookout in its planning scheme, and its response to the proposal was not based on unacceptable land use but rather on dislike of the design.
VCAT member Sarah McDonald found the proposal failed to fulfil bushfire risk assessments, with no bushfire management plan or protection measures identified, and no land management plan, and upheld the council's rejection.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Old journalist, The Courier.
Old journalist, The Courier.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.