It was a top-of-the-table clash that exceeded all expectations as some Taylor Ford brilliance in the dying seconds for Darley handed Redan its first loss of the BFLW season in a one-point thriller.
Redan came into the match-up with seven consecutive victories by an average winning margin of 74 points, while Darley had only lost one game this season, a 29-point defeat to Redan back in round four.
Both sides had proven to be head and shoulders above the rest of the competition, with Darley head coach Jack Hanneysee eager to get revenge on Sunday.
"When we played Redan earlier in the year we did not lose by too much, but a couple of their VFLW players helped get them over the line," Hanneysee said.
"This week we had a little bit more of an idea of what to expect and who to put attention into and just tried to get on top early which we did."
The Devils raced away to a three-goal lead midway through the second quarter before Redan began clawing its way back into the contest.
Redan held a five-point lead with three minutes to play in the final quarter before Taylor Ford kicked her second goal for the afternoon with just 30 seconds left on the clock.
"Ford had just come straight off the bench," Hanneysee said.
"She almost immediately got the ball and kicked the goal which was a great effort so late in the game."
While Ford stole the show in the game's final moments, there was no going past Ella Tyson's efforts in the midfield for Darley.
"Ella Tyson had a best-on-ground performance through the midfield today," Hanneysee said.
"She is usually a half-back flanker but we were really happy with how she adjusted and played in a new role."
The win now leaves Redan and Darley locked on 28 points on top of the ladder, two games clear of third-placed Sebastopol.
"The win was big for us especially given that we play Redan four times this season," Hanneysee said.
"But we are really happy with where we our sitting and how far forward we can go from this point on."
The Devils now look destined for a top-two finish this BFLW season.
After starting the BFLW season with four consecutive losses, Lake Wendouree recorded its third win in the last four weeks with a 41-point win over Melton on Sunday.
It meant Lakers veteran Carrie Slorach got to celebrate her 100th game in the blue, green and gold with a 6.8 (44) to 0.3 (3) win, with coach Lee Venville full of admiration for Slorach.
"Carrie played really well in her first game back," Venville said.
"We had her flloating behind packs and she was threatening all day."
The Lakers continued to improve as the game went on, increasing their slim seven-point half time lead to 17 at three quarter time before adding four goals in the final term.
Teagan Veale was the stand out for Lake Wendouree alongside captain Shannon Hearn, as Venville continued to move the magnets around with only one player on the bench.
"Tegan was definitely our best on ground today long with our captain Shan, who played a phenomenal game," he said.
"I had players running through the midfield for their first time going hard at the ball and just loving it."
The win was the Lakers second-consecutive victory as fourth-placed Lake Wendouree now sits two games clear inside the top four.
"They have really embraced winning culture but if they lose we pull the bad points out of it and move on," Venville said.
"We believe we can push Sebastopol if we have a full team it is just about getting a full 22 first."
Sebastopol ran away 55-point victors against Bacchus Marsh as Lindsay Tucker added five goals to her incredible 22 for the season.
Darley 7.7 (49) d Redan 6.12 (48)
Lake Wendouree 6.8 (44) d Melton 0.3 (3)
Sebastopol 9.13 (67) d Bacchus Marsh 2.0 (12)
REDAN 28 points, 561.32%; DARLEY 28, 366.67; SEBASTOPOL 20, 223.35; LAKE WENDOUREE 12, 34.14; Melton 4, 20.74; Bacchus Marsh 4, 18.30
