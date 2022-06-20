PARENTS are urged to catch-up on any routine childhood vaccines missed during the pandemic after the state's first measles case in two years has emerged in Geelong.
Victoria's health department has identified the case as a returned traveller from the United Kingdom and Italy and has visited a string of public sites including Albury's Astor Hotel, Geelong's Justin Lane restaurant and a DFO South Wharf food court.
Advertisement
Ballarat's last recorded measles case was in late April and May in 2019. Geelong Advertiser has reported the state's latest case was a Geelong resident.
Measles is a highly contagious viral illness that causes a skin rash and fever that can lead to a range of health complications.
Ballarat Community Health's health promotion manager Louise Feery said measles were rare in Australia due to high rates of the Measles-Mumps-Rubella vaccine. Ms Feery said continued high rates of childhood vaccinations were crucial in the community.
It's important that all children receive any missed routine childhood vaccinations to protect them from serious disease. It also helps to protect those around them in the community.- Louise Feery, Ballarat Community Health
"It is not surprising that childhood vaccinations could have been delayed or missed altogether over the past few years as a result of COVID-19 and related disruptions," Ms Feery said.
"It's important that all children receive any missed routine childhood vaccinations to protect them from serious disease. It also helps to protect those around them in the community."
The health department has made clear anyone born during or since 1966 were particularly susceptible to the illness if they had not had two doses of a measles vaccine. This was vital for people travelling overseas.
In Victoria, measles vaccinations are typically delivered to children at 12 months and again at 18 months old.
Symptoms usually occur 10 to 12 days after infection and initial symptoms can present similarly to COVID-19: runny nose, lack of energy, dry cough. A red and blotchy skin rash tends to appear first on the face before spreading across the body.
The health department recommends anyone with COVID-19 or influenza-like symptoms who tests negative to both viruses, should still isolate and be tested for measles when a rash appears.
Measles can remain infectious and present in environment, in droplets and on surfaces, for up to two hours.
IN OTHER NEWS
Immunisation is the best protection against measles.
Free vaccinations are available to children and anyone who has not received the full two doses.
A new Measles-Mumps-Rubella-Chickenpox vaccine is not recommended to anyone aged 14-plus.
Advertisement
Ms Feery suggested parents could check the Australian Immunisation Register for their child's jab status; vaccination eligibility details are via the Australian health department at health.vic.gov.au.
Measles jabs are available via general practices and City of Ballarat's family and children's services on 5320 5720.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.