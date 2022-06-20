Wendouree pair pay the price for 'split-second decision' to defy COVID order

A Wendouree pair who called a cab home from a night out defying COVID orders have paid the price.
The Ballarat Magistrates' Court heard police followed the taxi Corey Wicking and Bethany Ditchfield ordered home from a private gathering in September last year - when restrictions around visiting other people's homes were in place.
Both Wicking and Ditchfield pleaded guilty on Monday to separate charges of failing to comply with direction.
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Jack Fletcher told the court two days after the Chief Health Officer gave 'Stay Safe Directions' for regional Victoria on September 17, the pair were observed at a Canadian address.
"On the 19th of September at a Lal Lal Street, Canadian address, at 1.30am [the police informant] observed the accused of a ... Wendouree address," Senior Constable Fletcher said.
"The accused was identified by her drivers licence, the accused had failed to apply with the direction ... for the purpose of a private gathering."
Both Wicking and Ditchfield appeared without a lawyer, and asked Magistrate Ron Saines to lower the amount they had been fined.
At the time police could issue on-the-spot fines of up to $1,817 for individuals for failing to comply with public health orders.
Fines were halved from 16 December last year and now sit at $909.
Ditchfield told the Magistrate their attendance at the gathering wasn't planned.
"It was a silly decision, obviously we weren't supposed to be doing it," she said.
"I was picking up my housemate from work, it was a split second decision to have some drinks ... we called a taxi instead of driving home, and police followed."
Wicking, who works in maintenance at a prison, also asked the magistrate if his fine could be recorded without conviction.
"We just got back from work and decided to have a few beers ... I was hoping to lessen the fine, hopefully without conviction, it might stop me working at the prison," he said.
Mr Saines ultimately decided to reduce the fines, but they each received a recorded conviction.
"The fines were set at a very high level by the government ... but the reason the fines were set very high by the government was [deterrence]," the magistrate said.
"Everyone was expected to engage with this ... this is an obligation all Victorians were asked to do."
Ditchfield had no prior history and in turn, her fine was reduced to $1,000, and she was ordered to pay $85.70 in court costs.
The court heard Wicking had a "significant prior history" for a dishonesty conviction in 2016.
He was fined $1,600 and ordered to pay $85.70 in court costs.
