The Courier

Wendouree pair pay the price for 'split-second decision' to defy COVID order

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated June 20 2022 - 8:39pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wendouree pair pay the price for 'split-second decision' to defy COVID order

A Wendouree pair who called a cab home from a night out defying COVID orders have paid the price.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.