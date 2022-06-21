The ultimate guide to window blinds

This is a commercial collaboration with Carpet Court.



The cooler weather brings snuggly nights in, dinner parties at home, and more time spent indoors. With that in mind, we want our interiors to help us feel warm and calm and reflect our lifestyles.

An instant way to enhance the cozy, nest-like feeling of your décor is with a fresh, new set of window blinds.

Think of how much better movie night would be with modern curtains that block out the light and give you extra warmth. Or an evening spent cuddling up by the fire. You'd instantly be transported to a cozy cabin in the woods by adding luxurious shutters.

Winter's also when our heating systems start working in overdrive and rack up high energy bills. So looking at ways to boost the insulation factor of your home will always be a smart idea.

Quality window blinds are a worthwhile investment that will keep your home warmer in winter and cooler in the summer. They'll refresh the overall look of your interiors and help keep energy costs low.

There are many options on offer on the market. But it's a must to go with custom blinds that fit your windows perfectly so no light or heat will escape through unsightly gaps. Trust the specialists in the business, Australia's Carpet Court. Their custom blinds will give your home a professional high-end designer look at a budget-friendly price.

To help you decide what blinds would be the best for your home, we'll take a look at the top-class blinds on offer at Carpet Court and the benefits of each one.

Vertical Blinds

For tricky areas like small windows, sliding doors or floor-length windows, vertical blinds are the most versatile option. They're a cost-effective pick and, importantly, easy to clean. You can control the privacy and lighting of your space with an easy-to-use wand.



They're available in a dazzling array of colours & fabrics, so you can easily match them to any style. You can decide on a colour that contrasts with the rest of the space or go for one that blends in and results in a modern, minimalistic look.



Just keep in mind that vertical blinds will not block out light 100 per cent, so if that's a priority, opt for a more solid blind like a roman or roller.

Roller Blinds

Roller blinds will give your home a classy, contemporary look and are perfect if you're looking for privacy or need to block out strong sunlight. Sleek, modern, and energy-efficient roller blinds consist of a high-quality fabric attached to an aluminium roller on the ends.



They will stay in top condition for years to come. Suppose you have specific needs for your window coverings. In that case, roller blinds give you the option to choose from a wide range of styles like block out, light filtering or solar screen to provide you with the best result.

Indoor Shutters

There's almost nothing more sophisticated than a home decked out in shutters. And while they're a pricier option, they'll be worth the investment and always be in style. Even adding shutters only in the living areas of your home will significantly increase your home's market value.



They can be made from Fauxwood, which has excellent heat and moisture resistance, making them a perfect option for bathrooms or kitchens. Fauxwood is an affordable alternative to the more expensive timber shutters, which offer the ultimate elegance and durability.

Roman Blinds

For those looking to add a sense of luxury, texture and softness to their homes, roman blinds are an ideal option. They're sure to add a wow statement to any room and lie flat against a window when pulled down and gather into elegant pleats when raised.



They're available in a wide selection of colours and textures. The handwoven fabrics like linen and jacquard enhance a room's natural, minimalistic feeling and provide extra insulation.



Whatever colour blind you choose should be a reflection of your own personal style. But we suggest those with classic interiors go for neutral colours that can easily be brightened up with pops of colour in your furnishings.