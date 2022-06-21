The Courier

The Australian Koala Foundation (AKF) has put through a call to government asking for a national koala protection act

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
Updated June 21 2022 - 12:07am, first published 12:00am
CALL FOR CHANGE: Ballarat wildlife advocates have rallied behind the Australian Koala Foundation's push for a national koala protection act. Picture: Luke Hemer.

A call for a national koala protection act has been heavily supported by wildlife advocates across Ballarat, with stakeholders saying the current legislation is not doing enough to safeguard koala populations - particularly in western Victoria.

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

