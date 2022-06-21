A call for a national koala protection act has been heavily supported by wildlife advocates across Ballarat, with stakeholders saying the current legislation is not doing enough to safeguard koala populations - particularly in western Victoria.
The act, which was put forth to the environment minister Tanya Plibersek in June by the Australian Koala Foundation (AKF), is asking for there to be a focus on koala habitat and tree populations rather than just solely koalas.
Specifically, the AKF is wanting all trees on the Australian landscape to be protected for koalas as well as other species.
Ballarat Wildlife Park owner Greg Parker said he applauded AKF's initiative to improve the welfare of koala populations across the country.
"The AKF's call for action is very much welcomed by our wildlife park and we applaud their efforts," he said.
Wildlife Victoria rescuer Jessica Robertson felt equally as enthusiastic about the AKF's proposal.
"I think it is the best solution to protecting koalas because every single koala problem comes down to habitat loss," she said.
"If we protect their habitat we're protecting them because it doesn't matter how much money we spend on a koala hospital, it doesn't ensure koala survival - the only thing that will ensure their survival is protecting their habitat."
Both Mr Parker and Ms Robertson agreed more study was needed to better determine the status of koalas in western Victoria especially their current classification as a 'vulnerable' species.
"I think koalas are locally extinct in the Ballarat region and there needs to be more studies done and data collated on their populations, especially in our region," he said.
Ms Robertson said: "The current government data doesn't accurately depict koala populations in western Victoria and the data they do have is outdated and is mainly based on data they've collected in Victoria's south west.
"There is no up-to-date empirical evidence on koala abundance in our region and we know they're endangered here."
The act is also wanting to overturn the law of corporations, in the instance of blue gum plantations, being exempt from prosecution if they accidentally kill a koala on site.
Ms Robertson said this law should go "without saying."
"Companies could kill a koala bury it on site and no would know the wiser," she said.
"All they need to do is report the injured or killed koala within 24 hours to the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning and they're not prosecuted for that which is unbelievable."
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
