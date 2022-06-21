A breakout performance on Friday night from Greater Western Victoria Rebels graduate Ben Hobbs has been rewarded with a NAB AFL Rising Star nomination for round 14.
Hobbs starred for Essendon with 22 disposals, five marks and eight score involvements in the Bombers' 35-point upset win over St Kilda at Marvel Stadium in the now-annual Spud's Game: Time 2 Talk.
It was an equal-career high disposals tally for Hobbs, who also gathered 22 possessions in Essendon's round 11 16-point loss to Port Adelaide.
The 18-year-old went head-to-head with former North Ballarat players such as Seb Ross, Rowan Marshall and Dan Butler in a game that honoured the life of Ballarat sporting legend Danny Frawley and encouraged people to talk to each other about their mental health problems.
In nine games with the Bombers, the former Ballarat and Clarendon College student has averaged 15 disposals per game along with five goals in a familiar midfielder-forward role that he showed at the Rebels last year.
Hobbs was selected with pick 13 in the 2021 AFL Draft, which was Essendon's first selection, after the ball-magnet averaged 28.5 disposals, 5.8 clearances and 5.5 tackles across four Greater Western Victoria Rebels games in a heavily-interrupted NAB League season.
Hobbs joins Nic Martin as the only Bombers to receive a Rising Star nomination this season.
Hobbs, among 22 other nominated players, is now eligible to become the overall 2022 Rising Star winner at the end of the season, with the winner to be awarded the Ron Evans Medal.
Fellow Rebels from last year's draft class in Josh Gibcus (Richmond), Kai Lohmann (Brisbane) and Sam Butler (Hawthorn) remain eligible for a nomination with Hobbs the first of last year's Rebels to earn a nomination.
Gibcus has been a crucial part of Richmond's resurgence this season, missing just one game since debuting in round one and starring as a defender as well as recently floating forward for the Tigers.
Sam Butler is yet to miss a game for the Hawks since debuting against the Tigers in round nine, while Kai Lohmann is set to return to action for the Lions soon after injuring his ankle in round six.
The 16th placed Bombers will be hoping to claim their second-consecutive win when they travel to Optus Stadium for a Friday night affair with last-placed West Coast.
