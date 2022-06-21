"Every one of us can make a difference to creating peace," University of Melbourne political economist Professor John Langmore said.
To mark World Refugee Day as well as Australia's decision to not be a signatory of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons treaty, Professor Langmore spoke of Australia's role in peacemaking and the country's shortcomings so far when it came to amicable resolutions at Federation University on June 20.
Advertisement
He said he hoped his talk helped people better understand the meaning of peace and the connection between peace and security.
"Peace means attempting to settle conflict without violence and Australia hasn't been seeking peace as the best means of becoming secure," he said.
"We all want to be secure but the best way of doing that is to attempt to settle conflicts without having violent conflict."
IN THE NEWS:
Professor Langmore said Australia not being a signatory of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons treaty and Australia's increasing military expenditure was only further fueling the displacement of people in Australia and across the world.
"We haven't even signed that treaty despite the fact that the opinion polls show that most Australians would like Australia to support that treaty and the Australian government must do what's best for Australia and what's best for Australia is that we don't take part in wars because if you do you just build up enemies,"
"Increasing military expenditure only lends itself to more violence and this is the cause of most refugee movements because many of them would have preferred to stay in their home countries but they have had to flee because their countries have become violent," he said.
He added Australia's stance on military and weaponry has also influenced neighboring countries attitudes towards peace and security.
"Australia's increasing military expenditure is partly the reason why Indonesia has done the same," he said.
Professor Langmore was also supported by secondary students Remi Turkovic and Nivash Neil who gave their perspectives on what peace meant to them.
Mr Turkovic, a year 10 at Phoenix Community College, said peace to him meant being calm and being safe.
"From my speech I want people to know that young people want to be involved in the conversation around peace," he said.
"We're not just yelling out for no reason; we're yelling out because we're afraid."
Ms Neil, a year 8 at Mount Clear Secondary School, who performed three of her poetry pieces, said she wanted the audience to understand the plight refugees have faced and continue to face through her art.
"There are people who come to foreign lands because where they're from isn't peaceful so they come to a more peaceful country but then they are threatened away," she said.
"It can't be like that we, as a country, have to be more peaceful just because a place isn't peaceful doesn't mean we should act in the same non-peaceful way."
Advertisement
Professor Langmore said in terms of Australia's stance on refugees and those seeking asylum he said more was required from the government.
"Not nearly enough is being done to support those fleeing their countries," he said.
"I believe if someone has escaped their country where they were being persecuted, we should welcome them; that's our treaty obligation.
"We should welcome and encourage them to find ways of settling in and giving them entitlements to work and encouraging them to learn English."
Mr Turkovic said he felt similarly.
"I don't think we're doing enough and I've definitely heard that refugees and asylum seekers can be stuck in camps for years and years and years without much help and support," he said.
Advertisement
"I think more money needs to be allocated to housing and to groups to help support people who are fleeing conflict."
Ms Neil said she felt Australia could be more welcoming to refugees.
"I think Australia is doing alright compared to other countries when it comes to refugees but they could be more accepting of refugees," she said.
"I think it's because many Australians don't understand what they've gone through because if their home country was safe, they wouldn't have left it.
"They don't say one day I'm going to go to Australia today, or I'm going to go to New Zealand today; they're forced to."
Professor Langmore said Australia's first step to achieving peaceful resolutions in all areas of cabinetry was to increase the number of diplomats employed in government.
Advertisement
"The proportion of commonwealth funds spent on diplomacy has decreased year after year and it is now at less than 0.2 per cent," he said.
"Peaceful management of conflict should be our goal and the new government has said they plan to build up their diplomatic service but we will have to see whether they follow through on this."
Professor Langmore's talk ran parallel to the International Governmental Conference on the Humanitarian Impact of Nuclear Weapons which was held in Vienna at the same time.
He is also currently working on developing an Australian centre for peace building in conjunction with the University of Melbourne which will bring together the expertise of university staff across Australia, Asia and the Pacific to better understand conflict and peaceful solutions.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.