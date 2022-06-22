The Courier

Council celebrates World Refugee Week

By Maeve McGregor
Updated June 22 2022 - 2:44am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Optimistic: Refugees Raza Hussaini, Neil Para and Sugaa Neil marking World Refugee Week. Photo: Lachlan Bence

"I've been living here for 10 years and still there is uncertainty with my [future]," said Raza Hussaini, a young Hazara refugee who arrived by sea as a child, as the war in Afghanistan raged into its second decade.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.