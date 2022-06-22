Council celebrates World Refugee Week

"I've been living here for 10 years and still there is uncertainty with my [future]," said Raza Hussaini, a young Hazara refugee who arrived by sea as a child, as the war in Afghanistan raged into its second decade.
"Because of the cruel, inhumane policy of the previous [federal] government, people who arrived [by sea] weren't allowed to work and we were put on temporary visas," he added.
Raza is one of more than 30,000 refugees or asylum seekers in Australia subsisting on temporary protection - something which, stripped to its essentials, consigns people to little more than a second-class life with access to the most basic rights limited or denied.
It's a form of existence City of Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney described on Monday as an "injustice that has gone on for too long".
Speaking at council's celebration of World Refugee Week, Cr Moloney said Ballarat's "refugees, like all our migrants, do so much for our community - more than we can possibly imagine".
"They are volunteers, they are often the backbone of our community," he said. "We are proud to be Australia's first intercultural city and [to be] a place where diversity is deemed the norm. Hopefully, with a change in [federal] government, we can see a change in attitudes."
It was a view echoed by proud Yorta Yorta woman Rachel Muir, who reminded those gathered that the theme for this year was 'healing', and that we owed our overriding allegiance to our shared common humanity.
"Mainstream and refugee communities alike can draw upon shared hardships to heal wounds, to learn from each other, and to move forward together," she said.
"I'd like to hope that, as a community, we make our refugee families feel welcome and safe here in Ballarat. As a multicultural community, we can build strong and inclusive foundations for our future generations."
It was a sentiment shared by Raza, who finished his speech with a nod to the temerity of hope.
"Hopefully, with the current government having promised they will give [those on temporary protection] a permanent protection visa, hopefully that will happen soon so people can move on with their lives," he said.
"Hopefully, people can rebuild a better life and have better opportunity."
More than 100 million people are currently displaced around the world - over twice the number 10 years ago.
If you would like to support Ballarat's Hazara refugees, contact Rural Australians for Refugees Ballarat.
