Greater Western Victoria Rebels forward Beau Tedcastle's breakout year continued after representing the Allies against South Australia in the opening weekend of the AFL under-18 National Championships on Sunday.
Tedcastle's stellar NAB League season with the Rebels saw him selected in the Allies squad, with the Allies losing to South Australia by 37 points in their first of four matches at the Championships.
Tedcastle brought his game-changing forward-half pressure to Thebarton Oval for the Allies on Sunday.
The Allies trailed by just eight points at half time before South Australia, which boasts four potential first round draftees, ran away with the contest in the second half to record a 14.9 (93) to 8.8 (56) win.
The Allies face a star-studded Vic Metro on Saturday in Blacktown before Tedcastle goes head-to-head with fellow Rebels teammates Hugh Bond, Aaron Cadman, Felix Fogaty and James Van Es in a Vic Country clash.
South Aus 4.3 7.5 12.8 14.9 (93)
Allies 1.2 6.3 6.5 8.8 (56)
