The joint venture partners in the construction of Ballarat's GovHub have been named 'South West Commercial Regional Builder of the Year' for their work on the landmark building.
Kane Constructions and joint venture partner Nicholson Construction received the award at the 2022 South West Master Builders Victoria Regional Building Awards this week.
Advertisement
Nicholson Construction director Richard Nicholson says the award is an important recognition of the team and teamwork behind the construction.
"The project team really went above board to deliver what was a complex building, and one which was really state of the art," Mr Nicholson said.
"It's the largest mass timber structure in regional Australia; it hadn't been done before, out in the regions. We're very proud our team could be involved with Kane and deliver something as impressive as it is."
The story behind the joint venture goes back long before GovHub was a drawing or even thought on the architect's page. Mr Nicholson's father had worked with the principals of Kane Construction in the 1970s and 80s, and had shared duties, including presidency of the Master Builders Association of Victoria.
"They had an enduring professional relationship for many, many years. I met one of the former directors of Kanes in one of my early lives, before I got back to working in construction in Ballarat. That was working on the Grand Prix at Albert Park, because they built the pit building down there, and I supervised the construction. So I met them there, and we've had a multi-generational relationship with them. But (Gov Hub) was the first JV (joint venture) we'd done together."
That relationship has led to other projects says Mr Nicholson, with the joint venture team working on the $55 million Bendigo Kangan Institute of TAFE construction and the $105 million Bendigo Law Courts, due to be completed in March 2023.
The law courts also see the JV again working with John Wardle architects, this time using standing seam copper as a striking finish rather than the zinc used on GovHub; both projects used Stawell-made Krause bricks.
All three projects are initiative of the state government, which Mr Nicholson says has been an important factor in keeping regional building alive during the pandemic.
"There's a strong investment from the state, and we've been able to capture some of those opportunities," Mr Nicholson says.
"We're very pleased and proud to be able to do it. We're excited about the about the Commonwealth Games announcement; that's going to come around awfully quickly. So there's lots of work out there at the moment, we are flat out. We're almost at capacity, actually."
"Gov Hub was our first mass timber structure; we're currently building another mass timber structure down in Warrnambool, a $20 million project for Lyndoch HealthCare. It's something we're doing on our own and could only have tackled on our own post-GovHub with the knowledge we learnt there. It's great timber is coming in as an alternative.
"We're just so proud of the economic achievements we've got utilising regional partnerships: 75 per cent of our suppliers came from regional Victoria; 70 per cent of the workforce lived within 100km of the project; a quarter lived within 10km. We were able to bring local partnership and connection with so many regional trades, amplify outcomes and produce these great results."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Old journalist, The Courier.
Old journalist, The Courier.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.