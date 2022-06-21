The Courier

Jury out on crash that claimed the life of Kingston farmer Norm Suckling

JS
By Julieanne Strachan
Updated June 21 2022 - 5:48am, first published 4:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Norm Suckling.

A JURY has left the court room to consider its verdict in a dangerous driving trial over a collision which claimed the life of Kingston motorcyclist Norm Suckling in 2019.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JS

Julieanne Strachan

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.