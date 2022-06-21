The Courier

Jury finds truck driver not guilty of causing the death of Kingston farmer Norm Suckling

JS
By Julieanne Strachan
Updated June 21 2022 - 7:42am, first published 5:30am
Norm Suckling.

A TRUCK driver has been cleared by a jury of dangerous driving causing the death of 64-year-old Kingston farmer Norm Suckling, at Marong in 2019.

JS

Julieanne Strachan

Local News

