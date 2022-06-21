The Courier

Four Ballarat schools have been part of a Mental Health in Primary School pilot program to be rolled out across Victoria

By Michelle Smith
Updated June 21 2022 - 9:32am, first published 8:30am
BIG FEELINGS: Buninyong Primary School pupils Jack, Hazel and Ivy with the school's mental health and wellbeing coordinator Deanna Osman. Picture: Lachlan Bence

Getting back to school post-pandemic has been as much about working on children's social and emotional skills as it has been about the academics, according to Buninyong Primary School's mental health and wellbeing coordinator Deanna Osman.

