Too often the negative connotations held against refugees stem from a lack of understanding of their background, their story and their struggle.
To mark Refugee Week and this year's theme of 'healing', a Ballarat local, who was a former west African refugee, has shared her harrowing journey from war-torn Togo to Australia to help reduce the stigma associated with refugees and those seeking asylum.
Advertisement
Credo Akakpo, 62, has never known her homeland of Togo to be without war. Togo, a country in West Africa, bordered by Ghana to the west, Benin to the east and Burkina Faso to the north, has been plagued by political turmoil due to the continuing battle for power between the ruling party, Union pour la République, and the opposition.
This ongoing conflict has left many Togolese citizens displaced across the globe, including Ms Akakpo.
As a child of politicians, she was burdened by the toll of war at an early age having lost her parents due to their opposition against Togo's ruling party at the time.
IN THE NEWS:
Despite this initial upheaval, she was able to find some normality having worked as an agricultural engineer supporting farmers in her home country for a number of years.
However, shortly after in 1993 during the height of Togo's political conflict, Ms Akakpo was again hit with the brutality of war, where she and her daughter were forced to flee Togo and relocate to neighbouring Benin.
Ms Akakpo and her daughter stayed in a refugee camp on the outskirts of Benin for a number of years.
Ms Akakpo said for her daughter, the horrific conditions of the camp, coupled with her having to travel 13km by foot to attend school, was too much to bear. This resulted in Ms Akakpo's daughter reaching "breaking point" which saw her move out from the refugee camp to a more populous part of Benin in search of work and a brighter future.
While Ms Akakpo's daughter left the refugee camp in Benin, Ms Akakpo stayed and in 2010 she flew to Australia along with her grandson with little-known English.
Ms Akakpo said being granted a refugee visa and landing on the safe shores of Australia gave her a renewed sense of hope especially after everything she had endured back in West Africa.
"I felt really good to arrive in Australia," she said.
"I was excited because coming here gave me a chance to get back into farming. Farming and producing food were jobs my father and uncle did."
Prior to moving to Ballarat in 2017, Ms Akakpo lived in Coffs Harbour where she worked a variety of jobs including blueberry picker and as a family carer as a way not only to survive but to give back to the country which provided her with so much.
Although she does not work now, due to her health ailments, she said she was grateful to be granted refuge in such a country.
"Coming here has given me hope for myself, the future and for my grandson."
Coming here has given me hope for myself, the future and for my grandson.- Credo Akakpo
Advertisement
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.