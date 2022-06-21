The Courier

Former west African refugee shares her harrowing story from Togo to Ballarat as part of Refugee Week 2022

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
June 21 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PERSEVERING: Ballarat local, Credo Akakpo, 62, is grateful to now call Australia home after having escaped her war-torn homeland of Togo in West Africa. Picture: Malvika Hemanth

Too often the negative connotations held against refugees stem from a lack of understanding of their background, their story and their struggle.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.