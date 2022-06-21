Ballarat Criminal Investigation Unit detectives are looking for more answers following a house and car fire in Alfredton.
Crews from Lucas FRV turned up to the Gillies Street South home at 2.30am on Monday, after a call to triple-zero.
"Firefighters arrived at the Gillies Street scene in four minutes to find a car and house fire," and FRV spokesperson said.
"Wearing breathing apparatus, crews attacked the fires and brought the incident under control at 2.55am.
"Firefighters conducted a search of the property to ensure there were no occupants in the building.
"The scene was then handed over to Victoria Police."
Police said no one was hurt and the cause of the fire was yet to be determined.
The burnt car was believed to be a light-coloured four-wheel-drive.
Ballarat State Emergency Service volunteers remained on scene for 90-minutes.
An SES spokesperson said they were on standby in case the structure failed or people needed to be freed.
"In the end the volunteers were not needed for either," he said.
Ballarat paramedics also attended.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
