The Courier

Pre-dawn callout for Ballarat firefighters and police

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated June 21 2022 - 6:00am, first published 5:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo: Lachlan Bence

Ballarat Criminal Investigation Unit detectives are looking for more answers following a house and car fire in Alfredton.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.