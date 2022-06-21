From its scent, its appearance and of course, its taste, the power of food to spark vital conversations cannot be understated and is exactly what Ballarat Community Health and the Ballarat Keralites' Foundation of Australia used to raise awareness and stimulate positive discussion about the layered stories of those from refugee backgrounds.
These two organisations partnered on Monday for the first time to provide locals of Ballarat a free, homemade, Indo-chinese inspired lunch of fried rice, gobi manchurian; a sweet and sour cauliflower dish and butter chicken for more than 100 people.
Advertisement
Ballarat Keralites' Foundation of Australia public relations officer Navin Thomas said his organisation was motivated to create this event as a way of "giving thanks" to refugees for their contributions to Australian society.
"Refugees do some much for this country and they are integral members of our community; we wanted to do this lunch as a way to say thank you to them," he said.
"We also wanted to give back to the wider community as well."
IN THE NEWS:
He said his foundation wanted to use food to spark conversation as it was widely used in Indian culture to convey respect, hospitality and stories.
"Food helps open barriers and is a great conversation starter as it is rich in culture and often is attached with stories and belonging."
Ballarat Keralites' Foundation of Australia chairman Sijo George said he hoped this event helped cultivate community spirit and a sense of belonging between everyone in Ballarat.
Ballarat Community Health migrant refugee settlement senior case manager Tashkah Lloyd said she "could not put into words" how grateful she was to the Ballarat Keralites' Foundation of Australia for their support in helping to raise awareness for refugees.
"Refugee Week is all about coming together and food is something that we can all share, we all love and it helps tell stories," she said.
"This is the first time we've partnered with the Ballarat Keralites' Foundation of Australia and the service they do for the community is amazing."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.