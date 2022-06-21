'Not sustainable': Plan for 8000 property owners to get no rate rise

Moorabool Council will decide tonight on a rate regime that the Mayor says could mean 8000 of its 18,000-plus ratepayers pay no more than last year.
An average home at the moment can expect to save around $8 on last year.
But Cr Tom Sullivan said that was not necessarily good news.
"Last year we had 10,000 ratepayers who had a zero or negative rate rise," the West Moorabool councillor said.
"It might only be a dollar less, but it's not sustainable."
Wednesday night's meeting is looking at a total rate revenue increase of 1.2 per cent - and a general rate of 0.2500.
Rates bills for most residential homes are calculated by factoring in the value of the property.
A Moorabool home worth $1 million, for example, could expect a $2500 bill, come September.
In 2021-22, the general rate was 0.3061 and the year before that: 0.3261.
"People whose rates go up are very attentive - and they will get back to council about it," Cr Sullivan said.
"But they never talk about (the years) when their rates go down."
Residential homes accounted for more than two-thirds of the Council's total $33 million rate revenue in 2021-22.
Meanwhile, rates for sand, kaolin, gravel and bluestone quarries in Moorabool will remain high.
At a proposed 2022-23 rate of 0.7801, the average 'extractive industry' can expect a bill of more than $30,000.
"With extractive industries, there is potential wear-and-tear on your roads (which is a cost to Council)," the Mayor said.
"It's interesting that the rate is based on the value of the land and not the value of the business itself, which could be moving millions of dollars worth of minerals."
By law, the highest rate must be no more than four times the lowest rate.
In Moorabool's case, that is the farm category.
This financial year the Council budgeted to claim $3.4 million from just under 1300 farmland owners.
The 2022-23 proposed farm rate is 0.1950.
That rate has steadily declined over time - along with number of farm properties.
Rate notices in the peri-urban shire have traditionally been back-breakingly high, as the value of land rises on Melbourne's outskirts.
Cr Sullivan said he feared changes to taxes associated with land zoning could have a massive impact on the shire.
To discourage 'land banking' - and encourage people to build - Moorabool is again proposing high rates on vacant land (0.5001).
If the recommendations are passed, owners sitting on a vacant house block can expect an average bill of $2664.
Some slightly higher charges are also recommended, with Kerbside green waste collection at $90 a year, waste management at $110 - and domestic waste collection $224. The state landfill levy is also set at $68.
** Wednesday's meeting gets going at the Ballan chambers from 6pm and will also be livestreamed on the Moorabool Council website.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
