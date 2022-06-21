Trains cancelled statewide due to 'communications fault'

A number of V/Line trains have been cancelled statewide due to a communications fault, including Ballarat trains.
Although some services are starting to resume, there is still expected to be ongoing delays throughout the morning.
V/Line has blamed a "communications fault" on the shutdown.
"Following a communications outage which resulted in a suspension of V/Line services, a temporary fix has been found to allow trains to resume across the network," the department of transport said.
"Significant delays are likely throughout the morning as services get back into position for the normal timetable. Some services may be replaced by coaches."
The following Ballarat line trains have been cancelled:
The first service to operate will be as follows:
"We apologise for the disruption to your journey this morning," V/Line said in a statement online.
For the latest information, visit the V/Line website.
