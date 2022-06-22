The Courier
Updated

V/Line trains cancelled: CEO explains what caused train faults throughout Victoria

Updated June 22 2022 - 4:06am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
V/Line CEO explains what caused train faults throughout Victoria

UPDATE, 1.30PM: V/Line's chief executive officer says the network-wide shutdown of train services on Wednesday morning was unrelated to two previous shutdowns of train services.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.