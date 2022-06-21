Comedian Jimmy Carr is coming to Ballarat, but be warned

English funnyman Jimmy Carr is coming to Ballarat, but consider yourself warned.
He reckons political correctness at a comedy show is like having health and safety at a rodeo, so be prepared.
Advertisement
There's time enough to ready yourself as Carr will reach our shores next year.
The 'Terribly Funny' tour kicked off in May 2019, will visit every corner of the UK and Ireland before its hits Australia and New Zealand.
Watch some of Jimmy Carr's greatest hits here. Warning: video may contain offensive language or material.
Carr will perform at Civic on February 22, 2023.
Carr has been involved in the laughing game for more than 15 years and has performed sell-out tours to more than 2.5 million people.
He's won the British Comedy Award for Best Live Stand-Up Tour, and been nominated for the Perrier Award. His most recent stand-up comedy special was the most streamed on Netflix in the UK in 2021.
Tickets go on sale 9am Monday, June 27 at bohmpresents.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.