Upgrades to the Mount Clear Football and Netball club facilities is predicted to reduce the need for extra volunteers on game days.
Club president Ashley Madigan said they welcome the investment from the state government for a new scoreboard.
"We have a mobile scoreboard at the moment that we have to reel out each game day and login and setup," Mr Madigan said.
"It operates from time to time and works when it wants to, it is very temperamental.
"It will certainly reduce some of our volunteer requirements on game day just with the setup pack up and ongoing running of the scoreboard on game day."
It is not only the football club that will benefit, cricket club treasurer Aaron Burford said the teams and the community will use the new facility during the summer months.
"It will make it fully electronic for us, we will do our scoring on an iPad and it will correspond with the scoreboard," Mr Burford said.
"It will certainly make it easier on our members on a match day and will give us opportunities to do other things like movie nights.
"It is going to be a great facility for the community."
The investment of $100,000 comes from the state government and will be facilitated by council officers.
Ballarat council representatives are looking to organise the new scoreboard by the end of the year, hopefully the cricket teams will be able to make use of it for part of their season.
Mr Madigan said it was important for the club to have up to date technologies to keep up with other teams in the league.
"It certainly presents much better than what we have and it will function, that is the most important thing," he said.
"It is probably a bit of a statement piece for the reserve as well, that complements all the other facilities that we have been improving."
Buninyong MP Michaela Settle said the new board will make a real difference to sport in the area.
