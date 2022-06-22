The Courier

VCAT rejects proposed flat development in Ballarat CBD

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
June 22 2022 - 7:00pm
No development: The flats at 210 Everard Street South. Photo: Adam Trafford.

A City of Ballarat decision to reject a planning application for the redevelopment of a block of single storey flats in Errard Street South has been upheld by the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT).

