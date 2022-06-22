Ballarat residents are still in the dark about who will stand against some current lower house MPs in the 2022 Victorian election.
The three incumbents, Ripon MP Louise Staley, Wendouree MP Juliana Addison and Buninyong MP Michaela Settle have all confirmed they will stand again for the November 26 vote.
Advertisement
Despite Liberal Party leader Matthew Guy already visiting Ballarat, there has not been any official announcements about who will be standing for the Liberal party in Wendouree and Eureka, the new name for the seat of Buninyong.
In the upper house, the Liberal Party will put forward sitting member Beverley McArthur, Andrew Lewis, Joe McCracken and former Ballarat mayor and MP Joshua Morris.
IN THE NEWS:
The Courier understands last week was the deadline for Liberal Party members to nominate for the seats whilst pre-selection is still open for The Greens.
With five months to go, the clock is ticking if candidates want to get around their large districts and become a household name and face.
Former federal candidate for Ballarat Ben Green spoke to The Courier at the end of his election campaign earlier this year.
He said if he was to do it again he would need to dedicate more time to campaigning.
Mr Green described his six-week campaign as exhausting.
"Quite frankly I am very tired," he said at the end of election day.
The Labor Party announced Martha Haylett will be standing for the seat of Ripon late last year.
In 2018, Ms Staley won the Ripon seat by 15 votes up against Labor candidate Sarah De Santis.
The electorate borders have now shifted slightly to account for population changes.
Ripon will include areas of Invermay and Mount Rowan which were originally in Wendouree.
All eyes will be on the seat to see if the re-distribution changes the Liberal lead.
Advertisement
Ms Staley said she was looking forward to re-contesting the seat.
"Over the past eight years it has been a privilege to be the Member for Ripon, (it is) a job I love doing and hope to continue to do for years to come." she said.
Ms Addison said it had been a privilege representing the seat for the last four years.
At the last election she amassed 51.18 per cent of the vote, defeating Liberal candidate Amy Johnson who claimed 36.56 per cent of the vote.
"I am proud of my record ... and will continue to work hard every day to make Ballarat an even better place to work, live, study and raise a family," Ms Addison said.
Advertisement
Ms Settle took home 50.36 per cent of the vote against Liberal candidate Andrew Kilmartin.
Ms Settle said she was looking forward to meeting the new people that are now a part of the Eureka district.
"It is incredibly important that people feel able to speak with their representatives on all issues and I will continue to visit the many communities in the district," she said.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.