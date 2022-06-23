Hepburn playing coach Mitch Banner has avoided a long-term knee injury and is hoping he might miss as few as one game in the Central Highlands Football League.
The impact of the injury has been lessened by the CHFL's mid-season break for the Queen's Birthday long weekend and then a bye for the Burras - meaning it is already almost three weeks since he hurt his right knee against Gordon.
Banner said while he might be being too optimistic he was looking to return for the home clash against Skipton on Saturday, July 2.
"If that's too early, it'll definitely be against Rokewood-Corindhap (a week later)."
Banner said scans had confirmed a torn meniscus, and partially torn and strained lateral collateral ligament.
He said he was pleased with the progress he was making and was already doing light running.
While he was always fairly confident he had escaped a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament, which would have meant reconstruction surgery, Banner said it had been a relief to get the official diagnosis.
Banner, speaking immediately after the game, said: "I felt and heard a pop - on the ACL side unfortunately. It feels stable, but we'll just have to wait,"
Hepburn's Andy McKay (concussion), Brock Noble (shoulder) and Ned Johns (groin) have each recovered from injuries suffered against Gordon and will line up against Clunes at Clunes on Saturday.
Mitch McKay and Jackson Hogan will return.
