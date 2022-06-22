The Courier

Springbank, Newlyn unite in Central Highlands football to stop AusNet

By Melanie Whelan
Updated June 22 2022 - 8:57am, first published 8:00am
SUPPORT: Springbank and Newlyn juniors gather to show their support for the community's Stop AusNet Towers campaign. Picture: Supplied.

YOU MIGHT have noticed the clear messaging on hills. Now Central Highlands football rivals Springbank and Newlyn are joining forces in a show of solidarity for their communities in one of the region's biggest campaigns.

