YOU MIGHT have noticed the clear messaging on hills. Now Central Highlands football rivals Springbank and Newlyn are joining forces in a show of solidarity for their communities in one of the region's biggest campaigns.
Action will pause before the senior football clash at Wallace on Saturday for Tigers and Cats' players and members to stand together against globally owned energy company AusNet and the controversial Western Victoria Transmission Network Project.
Advertisement
Tigers committee member Jacob White said the club had been wanting to find a way to generate awareness and money for the campaign. A fixture with Newlyn, a community also heavily impacted by the proposed major power towers, seemed like a good fit.
"Locals are well are truly aware of the affects [of the project] but it's about helping others realise the impacts too," Mr White said. "We're hitting the campaign from different angles...hopefully this is a different audience. This project will be devastating if it does go ahead in its current format."
The proposed transmission network is to be built, maintained and owned by AusNet. The network aims to increase the state's grid capacity and help a shift towards incorporating more renewables. But high-voltage power lines will cut through what is largely farming land from Sydenham to north of Stawell.
The project is undergoing an environmental effects study. In the meantime, affected communities are continuing to rally.
Springbank and Newlyn are using the football fixture as a chance to show support for each other off the field and will make the rare move of a joint post-match day function at Donegan's Farm in nearby Gordon.
"We're all good friends apart from footy," Mr White said. "This is not a common thing for clubs but in this campaign, everyone's in it together."
Springbank v Newlyn will also feature on The Courier's Central Highlands Football League live-stream on Saturday from 2.25pm at thecourier.com.au.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.