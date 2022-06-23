Confidence is high in the Greater Western Victoria Rebels' camp after last weekend's upset against the Oakleigh Chargers but the finals hopefuls take to the road in search of successive NAB League Boys wins without a group of their best players.
The Rebels will be without Hugh Bond, Aaron Cadman, and James Van Es for Saturday's clash with the Northern Knights with the trio set to play for Vic Country against South Australia.
Felix Fogaty has been named as an emergency for Vic Country.
Northern Territory native Beau Tedcastle will return from representative duty having played for the Allies last weekend.
Redan duo Khy Jess and Rory Gunsser will debut as the Rebels look to find their best 22.
"Although we had a great win (against Oakleigh), we will continue to change the squad/around in order to keep developing our players and ensuring we are setting them up to succeed. It was great to have our first 16 year old player Flynn Penry come in (against Oakleigh) and continue to learn his 'ruck craft'," GWV Rebels talent operations lead Brooke Brown said.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
