Police say the high cost of fuel may push thieves to target more number plates in the Ballarat area, but there is something that might help - and it's free.
Ballarat Uniform Division's Sergeant Dominic Alderman has invited drivers down to Ballarat Station to collect easy to put on, difficult to take off anti-theft screws to replace the existing bolts on their registration plates.
Advertisement
"It's very easy to put them on and do them up with a normal flathead screwdriver, but to remove them you need a specialist tool to take them off which obviously we as Victorian Police have," he said.
If a person does need their plates taken off again, they can return to the station where police can help.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sergeant Alderman said number plate theft was a problem that was not going away and generally people used the screws after they had experienced it first-hand.
"Obviously we've seen the rise in cost of fuel so I'm going to assume that plates are going to be more targeted because people want to put some plates on the car and then do a petrol drive off, it's not ideal," he said.
"There isn't really much public knowledge in relation to it and generally the only time people are made fully aware of it is when they're a victim of theft of plates."
The flow on effects of stolen plates can quickly become an administrative - and financial - headache.
"If your plates are stolen then a lot of time the plates will be affixed to a car which is very, very similar to the victims and the offending vehicle with the stolen plates will create various different fines like on the toll roads, more often than not there will be speeding," Sergeant Alderman said.
"They'll collect fines from fixed penalty spots, parking tickets is another one, and then sometimes these vehicles are involved involved in more serious offending."
It is recommended drivers collect from Ballarat Police Station at off-peak times, in the early morning or after 7pm.
Drivers will need to know the make and model of their vehicle.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.